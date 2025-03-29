Is Alex Condon playing today vs Texas Tech? Looking at Gators forward’s availability against the Red Raiders

Alex Condon has been an integral piece on the Florida Gators this season, averaging 10.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. However, his playing time was limited in the Sweet 16 matchup against Maryland.

Condon suffered a right ankle injury and was forced to leave the game. However, he returned later in the game, playing 14 minutes in total.

Is Alex Condon playing today?

Yes, Condon is expected to play against Texas Tech on Saturday. Although the Gators Forward missed practice on Friday, he told the reporters he could play in the Elite Eight matchup.

"I feel like I'll be ready to go," Condon said.

Alex Condon's stats last game

Condon only played 14 minutes on Thursday against Maryland despite getting the start. This is largely because of his injury. However, he was still able to have an impact in limited playing time. He registered six points, four rebounds, two assists and one block while taking two fouls.

If he is fully healthy, Condon should play closer to 30 minutes and put up numbers nearly double what he registered against Maryland.

Florida vs. Texas Tech odds

This Elite Eight matchup is the last one featuring a team that is not one of the top two seeds in its section of the bracket. The No. 1 Florida Gators will take on the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET.

Although Texas Tech has done a good job reaching this point, Florida is favored to win the matchup. The Gators are -310 favorites and the Red Raiders are +250 underdogs. The game has a spread of 6.5 points, meaning the sportsbooks expect a competitive game. However, fans should still expect the Gators to come out on top.

