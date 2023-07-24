Is Amari Bailey Jewish? All about the ex-UCLA player's religion and ethnicity

After one season in college basketball, Amari Bailey was drafted as the 41st overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets during the 2023 NBA Draft. The former Sierra Canyon shooting guard is of mixed race, basically an African-American of Jewish descent.

Bailey was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Aaron Bailey, who is an African-American, and Johanna Leia, who is of Jewish descent. Bailey wholeheartedly embraces his Jewish heritage. However, he is of the Christian faith.

Bailey joins the Washington Wizards' Deni Avdija in the ranks of the few players with Jewish ancestry in the NBA. He is also among the nine athletes of Jewish descent drafted into American professional leagues across men's and women's sports in 2023.

Amari Bailey’s affinity with the Jewish culture

Amari Bailey grew up under the guidance of a single parent. He was brought up by his entrepreneur and celebrity mother, Johanna Leia, after she had divorced his father, Aaron Bailey, who was a former wide receiver in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts.

This helped him get familiar with the Jewish way of life and the understanding of Jewish history. Bailey has never been shy to comment on the impact his mother has had on him. He consistently appreciates her support and guidance all the way through.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way. My mom has been a superhero for me. I don’t know how she does it, but I’m forever grateful. I wouldn’t even be here, able to talk to you guys, articulate myself. The morals and how I move, a lot of that comes from somewhere, and my mom helped instill that in me.”

Amari Bailey also has a brilliant relationship with superstar rapper Drake, who is also of Jewish ancestry. Johanna Leia previously dated the Canadian rapper, which helped build a strong bond between him and her son. The rapper frequently attended Amari's high school games.

Can Amari Bailey become the greatest Jewish player in the history of the NBA?

2023 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets

Although Amari Bailey doesn't rank as the highest-drafted Jewish player in NBA history, the shooting guard has what it takes to become the greatest Jewish player in the league's history. With his talent, all it takes is years of consistency and hard work.

With the likes of Dolph Schayes, Amar'e Stoudemire, Art Heyman and Ruddy LaRusso already making a name for themselves in the league, Bailey has a lot of work to do in matching their legacy. The youngster will start his journey in the NBA when the 2023-24 season resumes.

