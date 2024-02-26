Is Archie Miller related to John Calipari? All we know about links between the two head coaches

A deep bond has developed between long-time Kentucky Wildcats coach John Calipari and the Miller family, especially Archie Miller. The former coach for the Indiana Hoosiers, and his family as a whole, have a long history with John. But the roots of those relationships begin back in the 1980s.

Since James Naismith first conceptualized the sport, basketball has seen some families ascend to royalty status. However, one name that doesn't get mentioned alongside the Hurleys, the Bryants, or the Currys of the world is that of the Millers. While their ascension is relatively new, the impact the family is having on the collegiate stage is nothing to scoff at.

Ohio State v Indiana

Archie and Sean Miller, head coach of Arizona, are the sons of legendary Pittsburgh head coach John Miller. The same coach who taught Calipari everything to know about basketball. As a result, the family grew closer over the years. Furthermore, during their time growing up, he was an assistant coach in the Pittsburgh area, where the Millers were already legendary.

As Papa John spent 29 years with Blackhawk High School, the current Kentucky head coach saw them grow into the world of basketball firsthand. The bond that formed was undeniable and unbreakable. So much so that John is loving referred to as Sean and Archie's cousin in John Miller's book.

His influence over the family would grow so much that he became instrumental in the brothers' takeover of the collegiate coaching ranks, however, he is not related to them.

How John Calipari became the reason for Sean and Archie Miller's coaching tenures

First came Sean, who was dead set on leaving Xavier. Despite turning down an offer from the Arizona Wildcats beforehand, a conversation with the three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year changed his mind. Eventually, he would take over the role at the behest of John, who called him up saying,

"Are you outta your mind? You gotta take that Arizona job!"

Alabama v Kentucky

Similarly, Archie Miller wasn't sure about the job at Indiana. However, a big fan of the brothers, John pushed for Archie to take over the role, perhaps renewing the legendary rivalry between the two programs.

Since then, Archie Miller has moved on to a role with the Rhode Island Rams basketball team, effectively putting an end to the rivalry. With Calipari potentially on the hot seat, could they find their way back to the same conference once again?