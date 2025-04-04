  • home icon
Is Azzi Fudd playing today vs UCLA? UConn star's availability vs Bruins explored

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 04, 2025 14:40 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-South Dakota State vs UConn - Source: Imagn
Is Azzi Fudd playing today vs UCLA? UConn star's availability vs Bruins explored - Image Source: Imagn

Azzi Fudd and the UConn Huskies are scheduled to face off against the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four of the March Madness Tournament on Friday. For Fudd to reach this moment is impressive given her injury history. This is her fourth season with the Huskies and she struggled with injuries in each of the past three seasons.

However, this season is different as Fudd has been able to stay healthy and will be in the lineup against UCLA. Last season, Fudd tore her ACL and medial meniscus and was limited to two games as a result. There were concerns if she would be able to be at full strength this season, but that has not been an issue for her. She will be available on Friday against UCLA.

Azzi Fudd injury update

Azzi Fudd has not suffered any significant injuries this season. She has played in a career-high 32 games, only missing six games throughout the season. Those games were missed because of minor injuries and have not been recurring.

She appears to be fully healthy and ready to help the Huskies reach the National Championship Game with a win over UCLA.

Is Azzi Fudd playing today?

Yes, Fudd is expected to be in the lineup on Friday and have her normal starting role. She has started 28 of the 32 games she has played averaging 13.1 points per game. That makes her the team's third-leading scorer behind Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong.

Azzi Fudd stats last game

Fudd did not have her best game in the team's last game against USC. In 34 minutes, she registered eight points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. That is far below her season average of 13.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

Fudd has had a progressively lower output throughout the tournament. In four March Madness games, her points scored per game have decreased each game. Her points in the tournament are as follows: 27, 17, 10 and eight.

Despite her struggles later in the tournament, the Huskies have looked like one of the most dominant teams. As a result, Fudd and the Huskies are favorites to beat UCLA on Friday.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
