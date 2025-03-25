Is Azzi Fudd returning to UConn? All we know about Huskies star's decision for 2025-2026 season

UConn star Azzi Fudd had 17 points to help the No. 2-seeded Huskies to a comprehensive 91-57 win over the No. 10-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday evening.

Ad

On Tuesday, Azzi Fudd announced her decision to return to UConn for another season. Fudd, whose future has been up in the air due to her remaining year of eligibility, would not enter the 2025 WNBA draft and will return to lead the Huskies in the 2025-26 season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Azzi Fudd is having the best season of her career

Azzi Fudd has been beset by season-ending injuries for most of her UConn career, but she has stayed injury-free and, alongside Paige Bueckers, is powering the Huskies' quest for their first national championship since 2016.

Fudd is having the best season of her career, averaging 13.4 points (on 48.6% shooting from the floor and 45.3% shooting from beyond the arc), 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Last week, she was named to the All-Big East first team and the Big East All-Tournament Team.

Ad

Due to the interrupted nature of her college basketball career, the UConn guard's future was a hot topic of discussion, and last week on the "Touch More" podcast, former UConn standout Sue Bird debated whether Azzi Fudd should stay or turn pro.

"This is how I would break it down ... because of injuries, she didn't actually play a lot of college games," Bird said. "All of her seasons have essentially been cut short in some way, shape or form. So, is that a reason to stay? But you could also make the argument that because of injuries, you want to start your professional career sooner. That's just one take."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bird also further highlighted the NIL versus professional contract aspect, which has become a factor facing student-athletes these days as they grapple with being paid employees of their programs due to the House vs. NCAA settlement.

"So, money might not dictate this decision, meaning, usually turning pro could mean more money," Bird said. "If she stays, she enters the WNBA in 2025, aka the new CBA era, aka the new money era. But I do think you'd make more money as a pro on and off the court — and you don't have to go to class."

Last year, Fudd's best friend, Paige Bueckers, made the same decision to stay in college basketball for an extra year but will leave this year. Up next for the duo in their farewell tour is a Sweet 16 clash against the No. 3-seeded Oklahoma Sooners for a shot at an Elite Eight spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here