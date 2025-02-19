Is Azzi Fudd playing tonight? Exploring UConn guard's status vs. Seton Hall

By Lindsey Ware
Modified Feb 19, 2025 18:50 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

No. 5 UConn (24-3, 14-0 Big East) will compete in a conference contest against Seton Hall (18-7, 10-4) on Wednesday, and fans are looking to senior guard Azzi Fudd for another dominant performance.

Despite a lengthy list of injuries throughout her college career, it appears that Fudd is healthy and should be starting for the Huskies. After back-to-back games in which she has put up over 25 points, the guard could be a crucial piece to the matchup.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

Azzi Fudd's recent dominance for UConn

Fudd has been on fire as of late. In a 78-40 win over St. John's on Feb. 12, the senior guard recorded a career-high 34 points. The Huskies picked up a 29-point win over then No. 4 South Carolina in their next game.

That win ended a 71-game home win streak for the Gamecocks and was partly due to Fudd's performance. She put up 28 points and added five rebounds and two assists. All three of these stats are above her season averages. Fudd shot 50.0% from the field and 60.0% from three to help lead UConn to the historic win.

“This was a big moment for her," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "It really goes a long way towards pushing her forward. I’m sure she had some doubts of, 'Do I still have it in me?' So I was really proud of her.”
NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

Azzi Fudd's injury history

In his quote, Auriemma referenced Fudd's injury history, which has kept her sidelined for much of her college career. A stress injury to her right foot kept her out 11 games as a freshman.

During her sophomore year, a right knee injury sidelined her for eight games. After a brief return, Fudd injured the knee again and was out for an additional 22 games. Fudd tore her right ACL and MCL in Nov. 2023 and missed all but two games of the 2023-24 season.

NCAA Womens Basketball: St. John&#039;s at Connecticut - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: St. John's at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

The senior guard suffered a minor knee sprain in December but has stayed relatively healthy this season. She has appeared in 21 games this year, just four shy of her 25 games in the 2021-22 season.

Fudd is likely to appear in Wednesday's game against Seton Hall and will hopefully stay healthy for the rest of the Huskies' season.

