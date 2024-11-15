Is Azzi Fudd playing tonight? Exploring UConn star's availability vs North Carolina Tar Heels (Nov 15)

Azzi Fudd won't play for the UConn Huskies when they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday. However, the 22-year-old is close to returning from an ACL injury sustained during a practice session in her junior season.

The Huskies have coped well with Fudd's absence as they have gotten off to a 2-0 start. The Connecticut-based team earned a blowout 86-32 victory over the Boston University Terriers in the season opener on Nov. 7, thanks to a 34-point performance from Sarah Strong and Jana El Alfy.

UConn secured an impressive 86-49 win against the South Florida Bulls on Nov. 11 after Paige Bueckers dropped 22 points.

After the game, UConn coach Geno Auriemma offered an update on Azzi Fudd's availability for the game vs. North Carolina.

"Azzi is probably the closest. I would expect we see her, at some point ... soon," Geno Auriemma said.

"Don't get your hopes up: not this Friday," Auriemma added.

Azzi Fudd's college career at UConn so far

In 2021, Fudd joined the Huskies as a freshman and proved herself as an important rotational player in Auriemma's roster. She averaged 12.1 points per game in her freshman season while shooting 43% from behind the 3-point arc.

However, Fudd was sidelined for most of her sophomore year due to a serious injury. She still averaged 15 points for Auriemma's team that season.

Azzi Fudd suffered an ACL tear during a practice session last season after she featured in just two regular season games. That injury has kept her out of action until now.

How to watch UConn vs. North Carolina Tar Heels?

The Huskies will lock horns with the Tar Heels on Friday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT in Greensboro, North Carolina.

College hoops fans can catch the live telecast of UConn's clash against North Carolina on ESPN 2. However, the game won't be televised on ESPN Plus.

The match-up will be streamed on Fubo and Sling as well. Furthermore, women's hoops fans can listen to the game live on Sirius XM channels 193 (UNC broadcast) and 201 (UConn broadcast).

