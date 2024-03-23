Is Bill Self in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame? Revisiting 2x National Champ's coaching career

Kansas fans will perhaps reckon this season as one of the worst their team has had under the leadership of Bill Self. But that is largely because they are used to an incredible level of excellence.

Self has indeed contributed to this culture of excellence that Kansas basketball boasts of. Where does this place Self in the pantheon of Kansas coaches and basketball coaches?

Is Bill Self in the Hall of Fame?

Bill Self is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Jayhawks coach was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017 in recognition of his contribution to college basketball, especially as a coach.

2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: Portraits

Bill Self was first a basketball player. Being the son of a high school basketball coach, he developed an interest in the game early. He played for his high school, Edmond Memorial High School, in Edmond, Oklahoma. As a senior, he was awarded the Oklahoma High School Basketball Player of the Year.

He proceeded to Oklahoma State, where he excelled as a letterman throughout his duration of study. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1985, Self began his coaching career.

Bill Self’s coaching career explored

Bill Self began his coaching career as an assistant to Larry Brown, one of college basketball's finest coaches. Coincidentally, his first coaching position came at Kansas. Between his initial stint at Kansas in 1985 and his return to coach the Jayhawks in 2003, Self embarked on an intriguing coaching journey.

His coaching journey saw him work at his alma mater as an assistant coach under both Leonard Hamilton and Eddie Sutton. His first head coaching role was with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The highlight of his stint with the Golden Eagles was securing a berth to the National Invitational Tournament in 1997. It was the team’s first postseason tournament appearance since 1984.

Self’s next stop after Oral Roberts was Tulsa, where he reached the NCAA tournament for two seasons straight before going to Illinois.

He was hired by Kansas to replace Roy Williams. Self has led the Jayhawks to two national championships, eight Big 12 tournament titles, and 16 Big 12 regular season championships.

He has received the AP College Coach of the Year Award twice, the Naismith College Coach of the Year once, and multiple other recognitions.

