Is Bob Huggins still coaching? Career after WVU, explored

Former West Virginia Mountaineers basketball coach Bob Huggins had a tumultuous time last year. The 70-year-old had been the head coach of the Mountaineers since 2007. But after being arrested in Pittsburgh for driving under the influence in June last year, Huggins resigned and also retired after releasing a statement.

But just a few days later, in July, Bob Huggins accused WVU of issuing a false statement regarding his resignation and retirement. So is the 70-year-old still in the coaching business? Is Huggins coaching another team this season?

Is Bob Huggins still coaching?

No, Huggins is not in the coaching game at the moment. The 70-year-old instead found a new job after his WVU coaching job hosting a college basketball show called 'Full Court Press'. The show is based on West Virginia and Big 12 basketball, and Huggins has been providing his expertise and analysis of every game this season.

Expand Tweet

He has also attended several WVU basketball games this season. Josh Eliert was promoted as the new head coach after the Huggins debacle. So far, the Mountaineers are sitting in last place in the Big 12 conference with a disappointing 9-17 overall campaign (4-9 in the Big 12).

On the other hand, while speaking to WTRF last year, Bob Huggins opened up about how he was excited about his new job as host of the basketball show.

"I think it'll be fun. I think that what I can bring to it as well is other coaches. I can call Bill Self, and he'll come on the air with us. Scott Drew would as well. They're all friends of mine. I get calls and texts from those guys virtually everyday."

Also Read: College Basketball Conference Tournament prediction 2024: ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC tournament previews

Could Bob Huggins return to WVU?

At the moment, there is no indication that Huggins could possibly return to his former job as the coach of West Virginia. In fact, during this year's Fish Fry charity event, which Huggins organized to raise money for the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment, Huggins' lips were sealed tight about his comeback to the world of college football.

Expand Tweet

"Right now I'm just concerned about the fish fry. I want to make sure this goes the way I want it to go."

Despite his demands for reinstatement last year, Huggins seems to have moved on from the ordeal and is looking to make a fresh start to his journey. It will be interesting to see if he decides to return to the world of coaching next season.

What is Bob Huggins' record at WVU?

During his 16-season stint with the Mountaineers, Huggins led the team in 548 total games. He went on to win 345 of those while losing 203 games. On the other hand, Huggins never won a national championship or Big 12 conference title with WVU.

The only conference title he won with the Mountaineers was back during the 2009-10 season when WVU was a part of the Big East Conference. Huggins won the Big East title with his team but was eliminated in the Final Four by Duke.

Read More: Bob Huggins resignation letter drama leaves WVU basketball stranded as the tussle for the top job starts between Josh Eilert and the former HC