Is Bronny James to Duquesne a possible move as USC guard gets mired in transfer rumors?

Bronny James has officially declared for the 2024 NBA draft, but also retained his NCAA eligibility and could return to college basketball. There have been discussions of where he will play next season and if he does not enter the NBA, the Duquesne Dukes could be an intriguing pairing.

But does this make sense for James to go from the Pac-12 to the Atlantic 10 Conference? Would he be able to improve his game? Let's discuss if this is a good option for both the university and the player.

Does Bronny James to Duquesne make sense for both sides?

If Bronny James decides to not go along with the 2024 NBA draft and returns to college basketball for his sophomore season, the Duquesne Dukes do make a lot of sense. Let's start with the obvious reasons and work our way down.

The connection between Duquesne and the James family as a whole lends to this idea. The legendary coach Keith Dambrot was the coach for LeBron James at St. Vincent-St. Mary's. He was then hired by Duquesne as a potential tie if James decided to play college basketball instead of entering the 2003 NBA draft.

Twenty-one years later, associate head coach Dru Joyce III took over for the program as Dambrot retired. The tie to the James family there is that Dru Joyce III was a high school teammate of LeBron James. That tie-in definitely makes things interesting.

The next reason this makes sense is the fact that Bronny James was born in Cleveland, Ohio, which is only 130 miles from Duquesne. That ability to go back "home" could be a comfort.

Finally, the ability to play in a system where they need a point guard as senior Dae Dae Grant does not have any more eligibility. James' playstyle fits what the Duke's system has used in the past and he could be tempted to fill that role.

With rumors swirling, it will be interesting to see what James elects to do and where he will play in 2024.

