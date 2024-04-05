Bronny James NBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for LeBron James' son ft. Lakers

It has officially been announced that USC Trojans freshman guard Bronny James is entering the 2024 NBA draft class while retaining his NCAA eligibility. He did not put up unbelievable numbers with the Trojans this season as he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.8 steals in 19.4 minutes per game.

That means he could be selected by a team and if he does not like what he is hearing, he could return to college basketball. However, it seems likely that he will be joining his father on an NBA court. But where will he wind up playing?

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Bronny James

#5, LA Clippers

The LA Clippers also seem like a great fit as having a member of the James family usher in their new stadium definitely helps drive ticket sales. However, this team needs to get a little bit younger as they have veterans such as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Eventually, the team needs to focus on getting younger.

George also has not signed an extension and seems to be the most likely player of the quartet to leave for a new team during the offseason. If that happens, they could slide Harden to the three and have Westbrook and Broonny James essentially play in the backcourt for the LA Lakers going forward.

#4, San Antonio Spurs

LeBron James may have never been under the tutelage of a Hall of Fame coach (Erik Spoelstra was still finding his footing in Miami) but Bronny James could. His brand of basketball just feels like it would plug in well with the San Antonio Spurs system.

Playing with center Victor Wembenyama would really give James a chance to not be viewed as the number-one option and instead allow him to facilitate more than attempt to be a scoring threat, which he has shown to be at times.

#3, Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns understand their window to win games is right now with their trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. They need players who are going to take veteran minimum contracts and rookie deals in order to keep the trio together and Bronny James' ability to facilitate could be great to get those players open.

This would also give the Suns a true point guard, which they currently do not have with Booker essentially playing that role for the team.

#2, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are another interesting team in this situation as they can draft Bronny James with a pick in the 20s and get a good bench contributor right away.

The connection of getting another James in Cleveland would be there as well but in terms of pure basketball fit, it makes sense if the team decides to move on from shooting guard Donovan Mitchell this offseason via trade.

#1, LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are the most obvious landing spot here for the fact that they want to make LeBron James happy. He has a player option for next season, meaning he could test free agency and attempt to play with his son. The Lakers just make sense to keep him in Los Angeles and continue to develop going forward.

