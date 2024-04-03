LeBron James' son, freshman Bronny James, is reportedly leaving the USC Trojans and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has had a struggling freshman season. In 25 games, with most off the bench, he has averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 19.4 minutes per game.

It will be intriguing to see how Bronny James looks after a full year removed from his scary cardiac arrest situation in July. Fans on social media are also interested in where Bronny would wind up playing college basketball next season.

"Just like his daddy," one tweeted.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It seemed that Bronny James needed another season of college basketball before declaring for the NBA draft. With the departure of coach Andy Enfield, who left Southern California to take the SMU Mustangs job, it felt like an inevitability.

Also Read: $4.9 million NIL-valued Bronny James will reportedly enter transfer portal amid freshman year struggles at USC

What would be a great fit for LeBron James' son Bronny James?

The state of Ohio seems to be the best fit for Bronny James, as it would be a little bit of a homecoming for him, as he was born in Cleveland.

The immediate spot people are going to link him to will be the Ohio State Buckeyes. That's because LeBron James has been associated with the program and mentioned likely going there had he not foregoed college to join the NBA out of high school.

Another intriguing spot would be a different Ohio school, the Duquesne Dukes. It elevated one of its assistant coaches, Dru Joyce III, a former teammate of LeBron James at St. Vincent's-St. Mary's High School, who now runs the program. This would be a bit of a poetic situation with James and Joyce being paired up in a different situation.

Another interesting development would be the Kentucky Wildcats. LeBron has a connection with coach John Calipari, so getting Bronny there would be a way to help him develop into the player he needs to be to turn pro.

Where would you want to see Bronny James play in the 2024-25 college basketball season?

Also Read: "Overreacted here" Skip Bayless blames LeBron James' excessive parental instinct for overwhelming pressure on Bronny James