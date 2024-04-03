$4.9 million NIL-valued Bronny James will reportedly enter transfer portal amid freshman year struggles at USC

Freshman guard Bronny James has made a decision about next season: he is returning to college basketball to play as a sophomore. However, reports from multiple outlets indicate that he will not continue with the USC Trojans as he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Although there has been no official confirmation from Bronny James or a family representative, this decision seems to be in line with his future plans. It coincides with the recent resignation of the Trojans coach Andy Enfield from the head coach position to join SMU, but that remains speculative for now.

Bronny James is reportedly valued at $4.9 million through his NIL rights according to On3 and has the revenue to generate a good amount of revenue for the university.

However, seeking a fresh start following his recovery from a cardiac arrest earlier in the season, James returned to the court to average 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 19.4 minutes.

His shooting numbers as well were not too impressive, with his shooting stat at 39.6% from the floor, 26.7% from beyond the arc, and 67.6% from the charity line, across 25 games. It remains to be seen where Bronny James will wind up playing college basketball next season.

Where will Bronny James wind up playing next season?

Bronny James will sport a different uniform than the USC Trojans next season as he returns to college basketball. One of the favored destinations for him is considered to be in the same conference as the Trojans - the Ohio State Buckeyes.

It would be quite fitting, considering he was born in Cleveland, Ohio. The possibility of returning close to home will undoubtedly be intriguing for him as he grew up in Cleveland for a big part of his life. Furthermore, given LeBron James's association with Ohio State, it would be fitting to see his son in the Buckeye's uniform.

Where do you want to see Bronny James playing next season?

