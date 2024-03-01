"More fouls than points and rebounds": Bronny James gets roasted by college hoops fans after 2-point showing against Washington State

Freshman guard Bronny James struggled to provide much action in a Pac-12 Conference game on Thursday where the USC Trojans lost 75-72 against the 19th-ranked Washington State Cougars.

In 12 minutes, James went 1-for-2 from the field and recorded two points and one rebound. However, he dealt with foul trouble the entire game as he had four fouls. People reacted to Bronny James' lack of production on social media.

A fan commented:

"Bronny has more fouls than points and rebounds."

What does Bronny James' future look like in 2024?

The future of Bronny James has been one of the most scrutinized in the last handful of years. He has been deciding between entering the 2024 NBA draft and returning to college basketball for his sophomore season.

With the cardiac arrest happening prior to the college basketball season, he was behind the eight-ball in terms of getting better as he did not have a proper preseason to his freshman year.

At this point, Bronny James does not look like a candidate to make the one-and-done leap to the NBA. He is averaging 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 19.8 minutes. His shooting split of 37.4/27.5/62.1 leaves a lot to be desired as well and coming off the bench makes things a lot tougher.

Expect to see James return to the USC Trojans for the 2024-25 college basketball season and become a starting player before making the leap to the NBA.