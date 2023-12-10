Is Bronny James playing today vs Long Beach State? USC freshman's injury status explored

The debut of Bronny James is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events in the 2023-24 college basketball season. The guard has been out of action for some months after suffering a cardiac arrest at a USC practice during the offseason and was rushed to the hospital.

James was hospitalized for three days and was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He has since undergone the necessary treatment for the same and has been cleared by doctors to return to action. With USC set to face Long Beach State, are we seeing him in action?

Is Bronny James playing today vs. Long Beach State?

Bronny James reportedly began full-contact basketball practice with USC on Thursday. This marked the first time he is getting involved in such sessions since suffering cardiac arrest in July. On Sunday, he is in line to make his college basketball debut against Long Beach State.

Following the practice session on Thursday, USC coach Andy Enfield disclosed the possibility of having him in the game against Long Beach depends on his feelings and the medical team's recommendation. Nonetheless, things are looking good from his standpoint.

"It'll be a determination how he feels personally and our doctors and trainers and our strength coach, but all indications is he feels great and he looks good," Andy Enfield said.

It is expected that Bronny James will come off the bench against Long Beach State and be on a minutes restriction. LeBron James is expected to be on the stand for the game after making it known he will miss the LA Lakers game for his debut. Thankfully, the team is off on Sunday.

Details of the game against Long Beach State

USC will welcome Long Beach State to Los Angeles on Sunday as Bronny James aims to make his debut. The Trojans aim to rebound from their loss to Gonzaga on December 2 and secure a favorable outcome against a team that has won their last two games.

The matchup is set to take place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles at 4 p.m. ET. Fans can catch up with the game live on Pac-12 Network. There's also a live stream option for fans across the United States.

USC kicked off the season with a spot in the AP Top 25 poll, but setbacks against UC Irvine, Oklahoma, and Gonzaga led to their exclusion from the rankings. As they head into the weekend’s game against Long Beach State, The Trojans hold a record of 5-3.