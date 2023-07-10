Is Cameron Brink related to Steph Curry? Emerging Stanford sensation catches attention after a photograph with Kevin Hart goes viral

A photo of Cameron Brink and actor and comedian Kevin Hart went viral over the weekend. In the hilarious picture, the 6-foot-4 Stanford star towers over the 5-foot-2 Hollywood star.

This is not the first time Hart has made fun of his short stature by standing next to statuesque individuals. He's also taken photos with Joel Embiid, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Yao Ming, Magic Johnson, Steph Curry and a host of others. Many now want to see him stand beside Victor Wembanyama.

While the photo is hilarious, it has made many curious about Cameron Brink and her connection to Steph Curry. The two are not related, but they do share a close bond. Keep reading to find out.

The Connection between Cameron Brink and Steph Curry

The relationship between Steph Curry and Cameron Brink is deep-rooted. Brink is Curry's protege and godsister. The basketball players' families have long-term ties, which started with their parents. The offsprings have built upon the relationship which is evident in Steph and Cameron.

It all started at Virginia Tech University. Cameron Brink's mom, Michelle, and Steph Curry's mom, Sonya, were roommates. Both of them were also student athletes. Michelle played basketball, and Sonya participated in volleyball.

In the same vein, the Curry and Brink's fathers were teammates on the Virginia Tech Hokies basketball team. Dell Curry and Greg Brink also lived in the same dorm. The two men (Dell and Greg) eventually got into a romantic relationship with the two women (Sonya and Michelle), and each couple got married.

The two families maintained their strong bond. This was transferred to their kids. Curry has always praised Brink. He commented on her development as a basketball player in a 2021 interview. The Golden State Warriors star said:

"It's pretty awesome having watched her grow up in the game…just come into her own as a talented high-school prospect, and as a highly talented freshman at Stanford."

Cameron Brink is known to idolize Steph Curry and looks up to him as a basketball player. The Stanford star maintains a good relationship with Curry's family. She's been spotted with Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, and their kids on many occasions.

Brink is set to embark on her final year in college while already boasting an impressive track record of accomplishments. These achievements encompass being an NCAA champion, earning the title of All-American twice, being recognized as the Defensive Player of the Year, and sharing the honor of Pac-12 Co-Player of the Year.

Poll : 0 votes