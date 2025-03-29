Is Chance McMillian playing today vs Florida? Looking at Red Raiders' Guard’s availability against the Gators

Chance McMillian and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are scheduled to compete in the Elite Eight on Saturday against Florida. The No. 1 Gators and No. 3 Red Raiders will compete on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET. However, the Red Raiders could be without one of their top players, Chance McMillian.

McMillian has missed the last four games for Texas Tech and has not made his March Madness debut. He has been out with an upper-body injury, and his status is unclear for Saturday's game against Florida. He is expected to be a game-time decision.

Chance McMillian's injury update

McMillian has been slowly getting closer to a return, but his status is not confirmed for Saturday against Florida. He was a game-time decision against Arkansas but ultimately did not play. McMillian remains a game-time decision on Saturday once again, and the coaching staff have not provided any further update.

Is Chance McMillian playing today?

McMillian will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Florida. The coaching staff and medical team will evaluate McMillian throughout the day and determine if he is ready for game action. Fans will not know if he is starting until shortly before tip-off.

Chance McMillian's stats last game

McMillian has not played in any of the last four games for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. His most recent matchup was on March 13 against Baylor. In that game, he only played 13 minutes before leaving the game with an upper-body injury. In that game, he registered zero points, one rebound, two assists and a turnover.

In his most recent full game against Arizona State on March 8, McMillian registered nine points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal.

When will Chance McMillian be back?

It is not clear when McMillian will return to the Red Raiders lineup. He could play on Saturday against Florida or be out the rest of the tournament. However, since he is a game-time decision, that should be an indication that he is close to a return.

If Texas Tech wins this matchup, McMillian will have another week to recover, as the Final Four does not take place until April 5. However, the Red Raiders are underdogs in this matchup with +250 odds, and the Gators are -310 favorites. If McMillian does not play in the game, the Red Raiders will have a tough time beating Florida.

