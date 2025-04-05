Is Cooper Flagg playing today? Duke superstar's status vs Houston explored

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils are getting ready to play the Houston Cougars in the Final Four of March Madness. The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils will take on the No. 1 Houston Cougars on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. EDT. The Blue Devils have been the most dominant team of the tournament, due in large part to the play of superstar Cooper Flagg.

Flagg has been a force of nature throughout the tournament, but it was not long ago that his status was in doubt. Flagg went down with an ankle injury int he ACC Touranment quarterfinal and missed the last two games of the Tournament in mid-March. Fortunately for the Blue Devils, he returned for March Madness, is fully healthy, and will play against Houston.

Cooper Flagg injury update

Flagg suffered a right ankle injury in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. Although this injury forced him to miss the rest of the game and the two subsequent games, Flagg has returned to the lineup. He is fully healthy now with no signs that the injury is still bothering him.

Is Cooper Flagg playing today?

Yes, Flagg is playing today against Houston. Barring something unforeseen, Flagg will be at full capacity against the Cougars.

Cooper Flagg stats last game

Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils defeated No. 2 Alabama 85-65 in their last game. Although Flagg did not have the biggest stand-out performance of his career scoring-wise, he still played a key role in the Blue Devils coming out on top. He registered 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block.

Flagg's best game of the NCAA Tournament came in the Sweet 16 against No. 4 Arizona. This was the closest game of the tournament for Duke as it narrowly won 100-93. However, Flagg was determined not to let the team get eliminated. He put up 30 points, six rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal.

As the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Flagg is expected to have another big performance against Houston. Duke is favored to win and advance to the national championship game.

