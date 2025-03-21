Is Cooper Flagg returning to Duke in 2025? Looking at Duke Star's NCAA eligibility 

Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg has been the player to watch this season. The forward came to Duke as the top recruit in the nation and is expected to be the top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Blue Devils enter March Madness as a No. 1 seed and seek to pick up their first national title since 2015. It is expected that Flagg will bid farewell to his college career after the NCAA Tournament, but he hasn't officially confirmed his plans for next season.

Let's take a look into what Flagg's future might hold, and what factors could impact his decision.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Practice - Raleigh - Source: Imagn

Will Cooper Flagg stay at Duke?

Most likely, Flagg will not return to Duke for another season. The Blue Devils are known for their one-and-done players, and Flagg has all the makings of the next basketball star to head to the NBA after his freshman season.

Many have compared Flagg to Zion Williamson, who played just one season at Duke before becoming the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Flagg could have the same fate.

The power forward has long been projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by several reliable publications. NBA's latest mock draft has Flagg getting picked first overall for the Utah Jazz.

It doesn't seem likely that Flagg will return for another season with the Blue Devils, but we can investigate some reasons why he could return to Duke.

Cooper Flagg’s Performance This Season

Analytics demonstrate that Flagg is having one of the strongest one-and-done seasons of all time, with his 15.0 box plus-minutes only beaten by Williamson and Anthony Davis.

Flagg leads Duke in every major stat category and is tied for 47th in the NCAA in points per game with 18.9. The freshman has made 32 starts for the Blue Devils this season and averages 30.4 minutes on the court.

Duke has been led by its freshman star on the way to a top seed in March Madness, and all eyes are on Flagg as the tournament kicks off.

Cooper Flagg NBA vs. NIL money

Money can make a big impact on whether a player goes pro or remains in college. Flagg has found success in NIL, and On3 puts his NIL valuation at $4.8 million. His brand deals include Fanatics, Gatorade, and New Balance.

NIL has changed the game for college athletes, but it still doesn't compare to NBA money. In 2024, Zaccharie Risacher was the top overall pick in the NBA Draft. His year-one salary was $12.6 million. If Flagg receives a similar salary, this will significantly increase his net worth. Flagg can also collaborate with brands while in the NBA, making a professional career a good financial move for him.

ESPN Analyst Bobby Marks said that the freshman star will be costing himself between $75 million and $125 million if he remains in college. From a financial standpoint, it doesn't make sense for Flagg to return to Duke.

Cooper Flagg injury status

The Blue Devils won the ACC Tournament title this season, but they didn't have Flagg to guide them. In a quarterfinal tournament game against Georgia Tech, the freshman suffered an ankle injury.

Flagg fell to the floor after going up for a rebound and appeared to have landed on the foot of Yellowjackets player Darrion Sutton. The Duke star was helped to the locker room after sitting on the bench for several minutes. At halftime, he was taken to the X-ray room in a wheelchair.

The freshman phenom missed the remainder of the ACC Tournament but is expected to be available to play in Duke's first NCAA Tournament game on Friday. However, if Cooper Flagg reinjures the ankle or if the injury limits him in March Madness this season, it could persuade him to stay at Duke another season.

