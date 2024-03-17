Is CU still in March Madness 2024? Exploring the Buffaloes' chances of making the NCAA tournament after loss vs. Oregon

University of Colorado (CU) ended its quest for the Pac-12 Tournament title, losing to Oregon, 75-68, in the final on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Buffaloes had no answer to Ducks center N'Faly Dante, who scored 25 points on 12-of-12 shooting. Colorado allowed Dante to score 24 of Oregon's 46 points inside the paint while they could only manage to put up 20 inside points.

The defeat proved costly for the Buffaloes as they lost the opportunity to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. They now hope for inclusion in the 36 best at-large teams on Selection Sunday.

Is Colorado still in March Madness?

Colorado allowed Oregon center N'Faly Dante to lord over the paint in the Pac-12 Championship. The Buffaloes need a better defensive stance in the paint to stand a chance of winning the NCAA Tournament.

Colorado approaches Selection Sunday with a 24-10 record, combining the 2023-24 NCAA regular season and the Pac-12 Tournament. Their winning percentage is good enough to become one of the 36 at-large teams but still, they are not safe until the last conference tournament ends.

Some squads with lower win-loss records have taken the outright slot for the NCAA Tournament, meaning other teams with higher records are still in the chase for possible Selection Sunday picks.

Has Colorado ever won the NCAA?

The Buffaloes haven't won the NCAA Tournament since joining the league in 1901. Colorado twice made it deep in the Final Four in 1942 and 1955. They've been to six Elite Eight stints and competed in the Sweet Sixteen five times. They made the Round of 32 thrice with 2021 as their last stint.

They will hope to win their first championship if they are chosen to compete in this year's tournament.

Who are the likely top four teams for the March Madness?

Three of the top four teams in the last AP and Coaches polls - No. 1 Houston, No. 3 Purdue, and No. 4 North Carolina - failed to win the championship in their respective conferences. Only No. 2-seed UConn secured an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament by beating Marquette in the Big East Championship.

But based on their performances during the season, the top four teams in the last poll will most likely secure the top seeds in the Regional Tournaments that will begin on March 21.

