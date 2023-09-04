Is Drake Maye related to Luke Maye? All there is to know

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye is making quite a name for himself in the college football scene. Maye came in as a four-star prospect out of Myers Park High School and initially committed to play for Alabama in 2020.

But then, the quarterback went on to change his mind and went on to commit to North Carolina a year prior after his original commitment.

Drake Maye redshirted his debut season in 2021, going on to make appearances in only four games. Last year, he landed the QB1 job on the roster and played in all 14 games as a starter for the team. He went on to put up incredible numbers, going on to rack 4,321 yards and 38 passing TDs. This led to him being compared to 2022 Heisman winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

But do you know, that the athletic genes that Drake Maye possesses come from his family? Just like him, his father, Mark Maye also played quarterback for the Tar Heels. Even his older brother, Luke Maye, was a UNC basketball star prior to him starting his own football career on the gridiron.

Yes, Drake Maye is the younger brother of former UNC basketball star Luke Maye, who currently plays for the Tofas S.K. in the Basketbol Super Ligi in Turkey. Throughout his time in North Carolina, Luke Maye went on to etch his name as one of the greatest hoopers in the program's history.

As a freshman, Luke Maye did not see much of the ball and was rarely summoned to play on the court. During his sophomore year, he saw limited action and went on to win the National Championship in 2017. His actual rise began during his junior season in 2017 when he averaged 16.9 points with 10.1 rebounds per game. Following his success as a junior, he declared himself for the NBA draft, where, unfortunately, no one drafted him.

This led to Luke Maye returning as a senior to North Carolina. His senior year saw him average 14.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. During his time with the Tar Heels, he was named to the AP All-State team two times.

And now, just like his older brother, Drake Maye is going on to etch his name into the history books of the North Carolina football program as a prolific quarterback. During their week 1 opener against South Carolina for the 2023 season, Maye racked up 269 passing yards and 2 passing TDs to begin their campaign with a 31-17 win.

Drake Maye in competition with USC star Caleb Willams to be the No.1 draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft

It is undeniable that Maye had a breakout season last year, which places him as a favorite to win the Heisman trophy this year. But at the same time, his stats also led to fans and experts comparing him with USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman winner, Caleb Williams.

Williams transferred from Oklahoma last year to become the starting quarterback for the USC Trojans. And in his debut season for the team, he went on to put up an extraordinary display of talent on the field. He racked up 4,532 passing yards and 42 TDs, earning him the Heisman award. Now, Williams is projected to be the No.1 overall pick going into the 2024 NFL draft.

But Drake Maye is also not far behind Williams. His breakout 2022 campaign puts him in the projected top 5 of next year's NFL draft. It is interesting to note that both Maye and Williams are the only QBs in the projected top 5.

So if Maye wants to beat his USC counterpart this year, he needs to step it up and put up another stellar campaign, while Williams will try to go on to win back-to-back Heisman trophies.