Skip Bayless raises a red flag on Caleb Williams’ NFL Prospects, says his college style of play may not translate

College football season is finally here! After fans caught a rush of excitement following week 0 games scheduled for the 2023 season, Week 1 is now within arms reach.

One big name that's going to be the talk of the town for a while is the USC Trojans quarterback, Caleb Williams.

After transferring from Oklahoma last year, the 21-year-old has already made a name for himself following his incredible debut season for USC. Besides his skillful plays for the team on the gridiron, Williams also earned the 2022 Heisman trophy, recording an overall 4,537 yards and 52 total touchdowns.

Now, the 21-year-old is expected to be the first overall pick during the 2024 NFL Draft. However, sports columnist Skip Bayless is doubtful about whether Williams will actually be a big name when he joins the NFL.

During his show, UNDISPUTED, Bayless talked about how Caleb Williams has a different style of play as a quarterback when compared to the likes of players such as Tom Brady.

He then went on to state that he is not certain if his style in the quarterback position will reel in the same success that he's had in the college football scene.

"Here's my one issue with Caleb. Does this style of play translate ultimately in the National Football League even though the game has changed dramatically? In the end, you do have to stand in the pocket and make some throws just the way you do"Bayless said.

The game of football has changed drastically and there are a lot of new rules now that protect quarterbacks from being tackled like they used to be a few years ago.

Despite these changes, it looks like Bayless still believes that there might be a need for change by Caleb Williams in the way he plays if he wants to etch his name as a great quarterback in the NFL.

Caleb Williams is a projected 1st overall pick in the 2024 draft

Considering the performance he's put up, many experts consider the USC quarterback to go as the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Along with him is North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who is the only other projected quarterback in the Top 5.

It is a tough competition between Maye and Williams. Both of them have different abilities they rely on as a quarterback.

Caleb Williams has a knack for making risky passes due to his flexible arm, whereas Drake Maye is a quarterback who relies on precision and making passes with timing.

However, Williams is still unsure about if he will actually declare himself for the draft next year. While speaking with ESPN, he talked about how he's having fun playing at USC, and it will be an "in-the-moment decision" for him when the year ends.