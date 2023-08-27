Potential No 1 draft pick of 2024 Caleb Williams aces his debut game with a spectacular record for the USC Trojans; CFB fans react

Caleb Williams has started the 2023 season with a bang! The expectations are extremely high for this 2022 Heisman-winning quarterback. And during the USC Trojans’ season opener against San Jose State, Williams delivered once again.

The team had troubles on their defensive end once again, something that has been a cause of concern since last year. But the offense, along with Williams, looked like they had their momentum set for themselves.

Their 2023 season opener may not be against one of the strongest teams in college football. But it definitely plays its part in helping to instill a sense of motivation and commitment to go and carry their campaign with the same victorious undertone.

But Caleb Williams had a great performance on the pitch, sharing the limelight with Zacariah Branch, a five-star wide receiver recruit from Bishop Gorman, Nevada, who also had a scintillating debut for the Trojans.

The early moments of the game saw USC tremble a bit against San Jose State. But Caleb Williams went on to prove once again why he is an asset for the team at the quarterback position.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring for USC, making a 13-yard touchdown pass to Dorian Singer. The game then reached a tie in the second quarter, before Williams displayed his brilliant arm once again.

After fumbling the snap, the quarterback used his quick wit and football IQ to loft a long pass on the backfoot to find Tahj Washington and score a 76-yard touchdown.

This was an incredible play from Caleb Williams, who kicked off his Heisman defending campaign while making a statement. He recorded 278 passing yards with four passing TDs to secure the win.

This led to a lot of fans taking over social media to show their appreciation for the talents that the quarterback possesses.

While there were others who felt that the real test for Williams would be when he faced a defense that is considered to be of the top quality in the college football scene.

Caleb Williams: A top favorite to bag the No. 1 spot in the 2024 NFL draft

The USC quarterback is expected to be the first overall pick in next year’s NFL draft, given his incredible record and stats over the years in college football.

Last season saw him rack up 4,537 yards and 52 total TDs, as he went on to be the unanimous winner of the Heisman Trophy. And many believe that 2023 will be the final year for Williams on the college football scene, as he will be moving on to begin his professional football career next year.

But during an interview with ESPN recently, the quarterback opened up about how he has still not made up his mind on whether he will declare himself for the draft next year or play one more year in USC.

“That’s for sure going to be an in-the-moment decision at the end of the year. It’s my third year, and the dream and goal was to go three-and-out. Being around these guys in college and enjoying it, we will have to see at the end of this year”, he said.

Apart from Caleb Williams, the only other QB projected to be a top 5 pick in the draft next year is Drake Maye, who plays for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Apart from these two, both the second and third overall picks are projected to be taken by Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, both wide receivers for Ohio State.

It will be interesting to see what Williams decides on for the NFL draft next year. But for now, his main focus will be to become the second player to win consecutive Heisman Trophies after Archie Griffin, a running back from Ohio State, in 1974 and 1975.