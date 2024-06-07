Is Ed Cooley a potential Dan Hurley replacement? Exploring potential scenarios amid Bruce Pearl to UConn rumors

There have been rumors out of Storrs that UConn Huskies men's basketball coach Dan Hurley is rumored to be joining the LA Lakers. Among potential replacements for the back-to-back national championships, one of them is Georgetown Hoyas Ed Cooley.

What are the situations that can happen for the UConn Huskies going forward? Let's explore some scenarios about who will be leading the way for the Huskies next season.

Potential scenarios for the 2024-25 UConn Huskies

Dan Hurley remains at Storrs

UConn coach Dan Hurley has continued to develop as an outstanding coach, making four consecutive NCAA Tournaments and has a 141-58 record with the Huskies.

Looking at the other coaches who have been linked with the LA Lakers job this offseason, Tyronn Lue received a major contract extension with the LA Clippers, so this could be a play for a larger contract. Hurley's coaching style screams college basketball, and the NBA could be tough, with his ability to develop talent and hard coaching style.

Ed Cooley takes over

Ed Cooley taking over doesn't make too much sense, and outside of an internet rumor, it doesn't appear to have much buzz.

He's entering Year 2 with the Georgetown Hoyas and has made the NCAA Tournament seven times in 18 seasons, going 3-7. After getting a job at Georgetown in the last hiring cycle, it will be shocking to see him leave.

Bruce Pearl becomes the next coach

Bruce Pearlman has been linked with the UConn job if it becomes available. Pearlman grew up in New England and has a similar coaching style with Dan Hurley in the collegiate level. His buyout for his current Auburn Tigers contract is $7 million, and he would be an intriguing fit.

Bruce Pearl has been coaching for 20 years, including at Auburn since the 2014-15 season. In his career, he's 445-218 (.671 win percentage) while making the NCAA Tournament 13 times with one Final Four appearance. The lack of success in the NCAA Tournament is disheartening, but the UConn roster would likely stay intact as a result.

