Is Felecia Mulkey related to Kim Mulkey? Exploring the connection between the successful coaches 

Baylor University's time under women's hoops coach Kim Mulkey was a massive success, all things considered. She turned around the previously struggling Lady Bears, eventually winning three NCAA titles in Waco, Texas. But she has since moved on back home to Baton Rouge, winning her fourth and most recent national championship with the LSU Lady Tigers in April.

But even if Mulkey has already left the program, Baylor still has another coach – also named Mulkey – who is also one of the absolute best at her craft. Felecia Mulkey, the coach of Baylor's acrobatics and tumbling team, is by all means as successful (if not more) as her namesake was on the hardwood.

However, is there a connection here?

Is Felecia Mulkey related to Kim Mulkey?

No, Felecia Mulkey and Kim Mulkey are not related. Felecia Mulkey and Kim Mulkey only share the same last name.

Either way, the connection between the two women is their success at Baylor. Kim is one of the most renowned women's basketball coaches ever, and Felecia helped the Bears completely dominate acrobatics and tumbling for almost a decade since starting in Waco.

Felecia Mulkey's head coaching career

In her ninth season at the helm, Felecia Mulkey has turned Baylor's acrobatics and tumbling squad into a sports dynasty in every sense of the word. But perhaps "dynasty" isn't even enough to describe how her teams have managed to dominate the sport, and this even goes back to her time coaching at Oregon.

Combined, Mulkey has won all 12 of the collegiate acrobatics and tumbling championships ever since they started being offered in 2011, via BaylorBears.com. Yes, only one coach has won every single title in the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association, and that is Felecia Mulkey.

She won four with Oregon, then the rest with Baylor, posting an all-time win-loss record of 117-4 that'll make any coach blush. Aside from that, Mulkey has also produced a total of 37 All-American athletes, 26 of them from her stable at Baylor.

In a 2021 interview with Spectrum Local News, she gushed about the sheer physical dominance of her athletes (who were then poised to win their sixth-straight national title):

“They are amazingly athletic. I would say pound for pound, they are the strongest athletes on Baylor’s campus, and I will take any coach on who wants to argue with me about that.”

Suddenly, Kim Mulkey's three WBB titles with Baylor sound pedestrian.