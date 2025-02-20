Is Flau'jae Johnson playing tonight? Exploring LSU guard's status for Georgia clash (Feb 20)

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson is chasing her second title with the Tigers this season. Johnson is the team's scoring leader and a vital part of how the team attacks the basket. Johnson has come a long way from averaging 11 points in her rookie campaign and is now the undisputed No. 1 scoring option for the NCAAF powerhouse. The versatile guard is responsible for most positive things in LSU's offense.

Is Flau'jae Johnson playing tonight?

Flau'jae Johnson is set to play in tonight's game against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs. The superstar guard enters the game without an injury designation. Hence, Johnson will make her 28th start of the season, barring any unfortunate occurrences in the warm-ups.

She has been ever-present in the 2024/25 season, leading the Tigers from the backcourt. Johnson has always been one of the most durable players at LSU, playing 36 games in her freshman year, 36 as a sophomore and she already has 27 up her sleeve in her senior season.

What can you expect from Flau'jae Johnson vs Georgia?

Flau'jae Johnson holds the keys to the Tigers' offense, as evidenced by her 19.5 points per game average, which leads the team. Johnson is one of the most experienced players on LSU's roster, and her impact goes beyond her stats. She typically draws double teams, leaving other members of the team open for lesser-contested shots, causing the opposition dilemmas as the game goes on.

Johnson will fancy her chances against a Georgia Bulldogs side that LSU is expected to beat. The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 65-58 loss to the Texas Longhorns, only their second loss of the season, and will look to get back in the win column here.

HC Kim Mulkey spoke to reporters on Wednesday and was focused on the Longhorns loss rather than the Georgia game ahead:

“I haven’t moved on yet,” Mulkey said. “We were off yesterday and today we’ll get in the film room and we won’t even talk about Georgia. We will talk about Texas, probably watch the entire thing, and make kids be accountable.

"What lost the game – we’re not good enough yet, when we need your toughest in tough situations, being disciplined and doing what you need to do to win a ball game. It’s not talent. The South Carolina game was a six point game and the Texas game was a one possession game and we ended up having to foul.

"I need each of them to see what they could have done differently. It’s those hard film sessions and those hard truths that need to be told.”

Mulkey underlined her frustrations, saying:

“Right now, correcting why we’re not good enough in these tough moments is more important to me than just moving onto Georgia and not holding them accountable."

That said, expect Johnson and her LSU teammates to be fully prepared and leave it all out on the court against the Bulldogs. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT and it will be interesting to see if LSU can bounce back.

