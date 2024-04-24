Is Hailey Van Lith not transferring to TCU? Exploring LSU guard's latest comment around transfer portal decision

In a surprising move following the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, Hailey Van Lith decided to enter the transfer portal. Recent unverified reports had suggested that the point guard has decided to continue her career at TCU.

Is Hailey Van Lith not transferring to TCU?

Hailey Van Lith won't continue her college career at TCU. The point guard remains on the portal and is yet to make a decision on her next destination. She put the rumors of her commitment to the Horned Frogs to rest on Tuesday, noting that a move to Fort Worth hasn’t been decided on.

"I did take a visit to TCU and am very interested in them, but I took visits to other schools and was very interested in them too," Van Lith told The AP. "I haven't made an official commitment, but I'm very close. The ink has not touched the paper for any school."

According to the earlier report, it was said that she had decided to team up with several stars at TCU, including Haley Cavinder. However, Cavinder has now revealed that she is heading back to Miami with her sister Hanna. This had no influence on Van Lith’s decision.

"It's a non-factor to me," Van Lith said to The Associated Press. "If she had stayed and I did go to TCU, I'd have loved to play with her."

Van Lith is a highly sought-after name on the transfer portal as she is set to embark on her final season of eligibility in college basketball. It’s worth noting that the point guard will utilize her COVID year in the upcoming season after already completing four seasons of eligibility.

Van Lith believes she’s a pro-type player

Despite deciding against going pro at the end of the 2023-24 season, Hailey Van Lith believes she possesses the qualities needed to succeed on the professional stage.

“You have to kind of look at what type of player you are,” Van Lith said. “There’s some people that have to capitalize in college because they’re not a pro-type player. Their likability is going to stay in college. And I think for me, that’s not the case. I’m a pro-type player.”

Van Lith is undoubtedly searching for a program that will allow her to showcase her skills in the upcoming season and further enhance her draft stock. It remains to be seen where she will eventually land for her final season in college basketball.