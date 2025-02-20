Is Haley Cavinder playing tonight? Exploring Miami guard's status for Notre Dame clash (Feb. 20)

Miami Hurricanes senior Haley Cavinder is leading her team in scoring and is a vital part of their offensive identity. Cavinder is likely playing in her last year of college basketball, and she'll be looking to prove to executives that she's good enough to be selected in this year's WNBA draft. With the regular season ending, Cavinder has just a few games to showcase her clutch factor on the court.

Ad

Is Haley Cavinder playing tonight?

Yes, Haley Cavinder is playing in tonight's game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The high-scoring guard enters the game without any notable injury concerns. Cavinder has been ever present in the 2024/25 college basketball season, starting in all 25 of her team's games.

So barring an unexpected setback, Cavinder will suit up tonight, which is a plus for the Hurricanes as they're up against an in-form, No. 1-ranked Notre Dame.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

What can you expect from Haley Cavinder vs. Notre Dame?

Haley Cavinder is the primary scoring option for the Miami Hurricanes. The star guard has led her side in scoring in four out of their last five games and will be the player to watch in tonight's game.

Cavinder's overall game has shown signs of improvement in Year 5 and she's putting up career highs in field goal percentage and offensive rebounds. However, despite Cavinder's efforts, the Miami Hurricanes are currently on a four-game losing streak. The last time they won a game was in January against the Virginia Cavaliers, and Cavinder scored 22 points in that victory.

Ad

Cavinder and her teammates will have their work cut out versus the Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish haven't lost a game since November and are the team to beat in the NCAAF. However, Haley Cavinder is ready for the matchup, and told the Miami Herald on Wednesday:

“Their guard play is probably the best in the country, they’re so dynamic all three of them and how they play off each other and their chemistry is why they’re the number one team in the country.

Ad

"The way to approach that for us is, 'Don’t fear it, attack it.' They’re the top, so why not take it to them? We look at it as an opportunity.”

Cavinder and her teammates will need to put in elite performances to keep the scoreline respectable or pull off a shock result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here