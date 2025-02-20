Is Hannah Hidalgo playing today? Exploring Notre Dame star's availability vs Miami (Feb 20)

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo is expected to play when the No. 1 Fighting Irish face Miami on Thursday. There have been no reports of any injury that would prevent the 5-foot-6 guard from playing. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

Hidalgo was on the court for 39 minutes in Monday's 64-49 win over Duke, leading the team's offense with 19 points, one rebound, four assists and three steals.

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey also signified her intention to play the prolific guard against Miami. Ivey hopes Hidalgo's energy and speed will wear down Miami's defenders, allowing Notre Dame to score at will.

Ivey also wants Hidalgo to disrupt Miami's offense by hounding the ball carriers and forcing turnovers that could lead to fast break points in their favor.

Hidalgo is averaging 24.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.0 steals this season. But her numbers were down in the last two games against Pittsburgh and Duke, tallying 15.0 ppg (on 28.1% shooting), 1.0 rpg, 4.5 apg and 5.0 spg.

Notre Dame hopes Hidalgo will finally get her scoring accuracy back against Miami. The Fighting Irish need her prolific production in the coming ACC and the NCAA Tournament.

Hannah Hidalgo's Notre Dame hopes to limit Haley Cavinder's offense

Despite coming in as overwhelming favorites to win this encounter, Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey wants to make sure they hold Miami's top scorer, Haley Cavinder, down to her usual averages.

Cavinder has provided all-conference numbers this season, averaging 18.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 4.7 apg. She has kept the team in the game with timely hits, dropping 20 points against NC State and 27 vs. Florida State.

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey plans to use taller guards, including Cassandre Prosper and Sonia Citron, to defend against Cavinder. She may also deploy Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo but could hold off until necessary.

A win against Miami would help Notre Dame distance itself from its closest conference rival, NC State, in the ACC regular season title race.

The game will be broadcast on ACCNX, and Joe Zagacki and Tamara James will provide commentary. Live streaming will be available on Fubo.

