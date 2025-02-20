Stopping Haley Cavinder: Niele Ivey says Hannah Hidalgo and other Notre Dame players will have a key role in defending the lethal Cavinder Twins

Niele Ivey's No. 1 ranked Notre Dame is set to play against Haley Cavinder and the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday. The Fighting Irish are on an undefeated run in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 14-0 record (23-2 overall). Meanwhile, Miami is struggling in conference play with a 3-11 record (13-12 overall).

Talking to the media on Wednesday ahead of the ACC match-up, coach Niele Ivey was asked about her game plan to contain Haley Cavinder and her twin Hanna.

"They play well at home; they're offensive minds, three-level scorers and, you know, playing with a ton of confidence, she said (9:13). "It's just making sure that every shot is a contested shot. I'll try to put size on them with Cass (Cassandre Prosper) and Sonia (Citron).

"And then, I'm hoping that Hannah (Hidalgo) could do a really good job of kind of wearing them down, but just making sure that every shot is a contested shot and making sure that we do a great job individually against them."

Hannah Hidalgo has played a leading role for Notre Dame, averaging 24.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.0 steals. Her partnership with Olivia Miles has been crucial in securing wins as they top the AP rankings for the first time since 2019.

Haley Cavinder shares her thoughts ahead of the Notre Dame match-up

After a year away from playing basketball, Haley Cavinder and her twin, Hanna, are playing their fifth and final season with the Hurricanes. Haley is averaging 18.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, as she tries to lead Miami on a successful run like her senior year.

In an interview with the Miami Herald on Wednesday, Cavinder spoke about the game against Notre Dame and highlighted Hannah Hidalgo's influence.

"Their guard play is probably the best in the country, they’re so dynamic all three of them and how they play off each other and their chemistry is why they’re the number one team in the country," Cavinder said.

"The way to approach that for us is, 'Don’t fear it, attack it. 'They’re the top, so why not take it to them? We look at it as an opportunity."

Meanwhile, Hanna Cavinder is averaging 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. While her efforts may not be reflected on the stat sheet, the guard plays a crucial role in creating a space for her teammates, allowing them to play with more freedom and ease.

