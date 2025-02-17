WATCH: Hanna Cavinder rides on twin Haley Cavinder's back in excitement after a perfect half-court shot

Miami women's basketball players Hanna and Haley Cavinder are always showing their support for one another. The twins have a joint Tiktok account with 4.6 million followers. They use the account to share their lives on and off the court, and on Sunday, they posted an exciting moment from practice.

In the clip, Haley makes a half-court shot and Hanna jumps on her back in excitement as their teammates cheer.

"My twin is my biggest hype man," the text on the Tiktok said.

The Tiktok was posted ahead of Miami's home matchup against No. 23 Florida State. The Cavinder twins shared several other Tiktoks with their large set of followers ahead of the ACC contest.

Hanna & Haley Cavinder's Miami team's recent matchups

The Hurricanes only lost to the Seminoles by a single point in Sunday's game. Haley contributed 27 of Miami's 82 points in the conference loss. She also contributed eight rebounds and seven assists, all above her season averages.

Hanna's four points were below her 6.7 points per game average, but her six rebounds and six assists were above average. The twins kept Miami competitive in a tough contest.

The Hurricanes haven't had an easy go at it lately. The team is 3-11 in ACC play and are on a four-game losing streak, with all four losses coming against ranked conference opponents.

Directly before the loss to the Seminoles, Miami fell in another close game to No. 10 NC State. The Wolfpack narrowly defeated the Hurricanes 76-74. Senior guard Haley contributed significantly in this matchup as well, with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Hanna had another four-point performance with four rebounds and five assists.

The other two losses in Miami's losing streak were by greater margins. The Hurricanes dropped a Feb. 9 matchup against then No. 10 Duke, now No. 13, by a jarring 41 points. Miami's losing streak began with a 77-66 loss to Georgia Tech, who was ranked No. 20 at the time of the conference contest.

Miami's streak of facing ranked ACC opponents isn't over yet. The Cavinder twins will aim to aid their team when they host No. 2 Notre Dame on Thursday.

Miami may be struggling to pick up wins in the team's competitive conference, but that doesn't stop Haley and Hanna Cavinder from supporting one another for their athletic achievements.

