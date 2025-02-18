Hanna Cavinder makes bold claim about twin Haley Cavinder after inking her name in Miami history

Hanna Cavinder celebrated her twin sister Haley Cavinder's career milestone of scoring 2,500 points on Instagram. Haley, a senior guard for the Miami Hurricanes, accomplished the feat during a 74-76 loss to No. 13 NC State on Thursday night.

On Monday, Haley shared several images of herself from various moments throughout the season on Instagram.

"you can't appreciate the sun without the rain," she captioned the post.

Hanna, who also plays for Miami, commented under the photos with a bold claim about her twin sister.

"most underrated player in the country," Hanna wrote, praising Haley's impressive college career.

Hanna added another comment, giving props to her sister's stats.

"these pics are screaming 2500 points, 1000 rebounds, 500 + assists," she wrote.

Hanna Cavinder commented on Haley's IG

Haley Cavinder has been a pivotal player for the Hurricanes this season. While her team has been struggling with a 13-12 overall record and three wins out of 14 in the ACC, she has been a constant contributor in the face of adversity.

The 5-foot-6 Arizona native is averaging 18.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. She tallied 27 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in Miami's recent game — 83-82 loss to Florida State, bringing her career totals to 2,535 points, 1,059 rebounds and 591 assists.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder's Miami Hurricanes suffer fourth straight loss

The Miami Hurricanes, led by twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder, have suffered four consecutive losses following their narrow defeat to rivals Florida State Seminoles on Sunday.

They entered the matchup at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., losing to No. 20 Georgia Tech, No. 11 Duke and the Wolfpack in their previous three games.

This is not the first time this season the Hurricanes have endured a losing streak. They started the campaign with a 10-1 nonconference record but have since struggled immensely in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Following their first ACC loss to North Carolina in late December, the Cavinder twins and Miami lost six straight games before snapping their skid with victory over SMU and Virginia. However, they have now dropped four in a row since that brief reprieve.

Despite the recent troubles, Haley Cavinder continues to be a bright spot for the Hurricanes. She was the top scorer for the team six times in their last seven games. Miami's upcoming matchup is against Hannah Hidalgo and No. 1 Notre Dame at home on Thursday.

