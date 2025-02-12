WATCH: Miami's Haley Cavinder accuses twin Hanna Cavinder for copying her latest hairdo in a TikTok video

On Wednesday, Miami Hurricanes women's basketball player Haley Cavinder posted a video on TikTok jokingly accusing her twin Hanna of copying her hairdo.

"When I'm the older twin & she copies how I dyed my hair," Haley's post said.

The video shows the twins with matching dyed hair, which they call "bronde" in the caption. It features a sound that says, "You can't outdo the doer." Hanna and Haley, both senior guards at Miami, are known for their social media presence. Their joint TikTok account has 4.5 million followers and the sisters are also active on their joint Instagram profile.

Haley & Hanna Cavinder's sophomore season at Miami

The Cavinder twins are in their second year with the Hurricanes, following three seasons at Fresno State. Last season, Haley consistently started, while this season, Hanna also joined the Hurricanes' starting five.

Both girls have significantly increased their points per game this year, with Haley averaging 18.4 points per game and Hanna averaging 6.9. The seniors each have an 80 percent free-throw percentage and nearly identical field goal percentages, with Haley shooting 46.3 percent from the field and Hanna shooting 46.4 percent.

Miami is struggling this season. The team is ranked 14th in the ACC and has a 13-10 record and a 3-9 record in conference play. The Hurricanes have dropped two ranked matchups in a row, most recently a 41-point defeat by No. 13 Duke.

However, the Cavinder twins have seemingly found their rhythm on the court this season. Haley and Hanna also seem to be thriving in the NIL world. Last March, the girls revealed that social media and brand deals had made them nearly $2 million.

"Hanna and I benefited tremendously from social media. Name, image and likeness helped us in that way," Haley Cavinder said. "But also, if you're a big-time football player at a big-time school, you can benefit from name, image, likeness from that as well. So I think it just depends, and depends on the player and what school you're at," Haley added during an appearance on "The Big Money Show."

The Cavinder twins' NIL deals include GHOST, Stanley, and Under Armour among others. They share information and advertisements for these deals on their social media accounts.

Social media allows the Miami stars to keep in touch with their fans, as they did in their recent TikTok and share their latest brand deals.

