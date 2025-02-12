WATCH: Miami’s Haley & Hanna Cavinder become “Team Captains” for $19.88 billion brand as part of latest NIL collab

Miami stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder are taking their influencer status to the next level. In their latest NIL collaboration, the Cavinder twins are partnering with a $19.88 billion brand as "Team Captains."

The basketball stars posted on their Instagram page that they had joined forces with DICK's Sporting Goods Varsity Team:

"Being college athletes has completely changed our lives! That’s why we’re excited to announce that we will be Team Captains for this year’s @dickssportinggoods Varsity Team," the post read. "Athletes of all levels, content creators, and coaches are invited to apply now for DICK’S influencer program that celebrates athletes and sport.

"Apply before February 27th for the chance to land a long-term paid contract with DICK’S, free products, invites to events, a chance to be featured on DICK’S social media, mentorship, and the opportunity to meet us at the exclusive Varsity Team Orientation!"

According to Forbes, Dick's Sporting Goods is a leading retailer of sports gear and equipment. The company offers a vast selection of authentic sports products. They provide a unique shopping experience through in-store services and specialty shops within their stores.

Cavinder sisters' Miami suffers back-to-back losses

The Miami Hurricanes have failed to win their last two games, losing against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and The Duke Blue Devils.

Miami fell short against the Yellow Jackets, 66-77, last Sunday at the BankUnited Center despite a standout performance from Haley, who led the game with 25 points while contributing two assists and three rebounds.

Her sister Hanna had a quieter outing, finishing with four points, five assists and five rebounds. However, the duo's combined efforts weren't enough to secure a win.

The Hurricanes' struggles continued the following Sunday as they suffered a 49-90 defeat to the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Haley was held to a low 10 points and two rebounds, while her twin sister Hanna managed just nine points, three rebounds and one assist as the Cavinder twins could not stem the tide of the Blue Devils's dominant performance.

The loss drops the Hurricanes to 14th place in the Atlantic Coast standings, with an overall record of 13-10. Seeking to recover from their recent setback, Miami will face a tough test on Friday against the NC State Wolfpack at Reynolds Coliseum.

