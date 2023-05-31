Is Jaedon LeDee withdrawing from the 2023 NBA Draft? Exploring the potential impact on San Diego State

Following Lamont Butler's decision to pull out from the NBA draft, his teammate, Jaedon LeDee has also chosen to do the same. The small forward made the announcement on his Instagram account on Tuesday, stating that he will be returning to San Diego State.

This decision thereby provides the Aztecs with an experienced presence in the interior for the upcoming season. The team had an impressive and unexpected run during the 2023 season, claiming the Mountain West title and reaching the national championship game.

NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB



San Diego State retains another member of its Final Four roster, as LeDee announces his return! Jaedon LeDee is back with the AztecsSan Diego State retains another member of its Final Four roster, as LeDee announces his return! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jaedon LeDee is back with the Aztecs 🔙San Diego State retains another member of its Final Four roster, as LeDee announces his return! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/r0eDCIwzkO

Jaedon LeDee's decision to stay with San Diego State

While San Diego State University announced the return of Lamont Butler on Monday, nothing was said about the situation of LeDee. This omission immediately raised anxiety among fans as the deadline to withdraw from the draft approached rapidly.

It was great news for the fans when the player took to his Instagram account to reveal his decision to return. The small forward wants to play one more season with the Aztecs in a bid to have himself in a better place for the 2024 NBA draft.

He revealed he has met with a couple of people from the NBA who have guided him on what he needs to do for a smooth transition to the professional stage. He also stated he is happy to continue with the program and hopes to repeat the success of last season.

“I got great feedback from the (NBA) people and organizations I met with and know what I need to work on to achieve my goal of playing at the next level.

“With that being said, I’m excited to continue my journey at San Diego State and help lead the team to another Mountain West title and back to the postseason in 2023-24.”

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops Lamont Butler announced he is coming back to San Diego State, and now Jaedon LeDee will join him in returning for another season.



Brian Dutcher and the Aztecs are going to be really good. Again. Lamont Butler announced he is coming back to San Diego State, and now Jaedon LeDee will join him in returning for another season. Brian Dutcher and the Aztecs are going to be really good. Again.

Jaedon LeDee's impact on the Aztecs' upcoming season

Last season, the Aztecs employed a three-out, two-in offensive strategy that heavily relied on a rotation of four physically dominant low-post players. However, three out of the four players have since left the team, either due to exhausting their eligibility or via the transfer portal.

This has left Jaedon LeDee with a larger role on the team. During the 2022 season, he played a significant role for the Aztecs as they advanced to their first-ever national championship game. He maintained an average of 7.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game throughout the season.

All of LeDee's statistics during the season were the highest of his career, showcasing his significant improvement and contribution to the team. Additionally, he excelled in various individual performance analytics, ranking first on the team in several categories.

Jaedon LeDee's exceptional performance also earned him a spot on the Mountain West all-tournament team, further highlighting his impact on the court. This evidently presents him as a potential top performer for San Diego State in the upcoming college basketball season.

Poll : 0 votes