Is Jaelen House related to Eddie House? 

Jaelen House has been displaying his talent on the court for the New Mexico Lobos this season. Though undersized, the senior guard makes up for it with unquestionable effort. After previously playing for Arizona State, House now leads the Lobos and hopes to make it to the NBA.

With the 22-year-old turning heads with his starring role for the Lobos, which has boosted his draft stock, many have wondered if he is related to former NBA player Eddie House.

Is there a connection with former Celtics guard Eddie House?

You guessed it! New Mexico guard Jaelen House is related to former NBA player Eddie House. The talented senior is the son of Eddie, who featured in 11 NBA seasons after a standout career at Arizona State.

During Eddie's rookie 2000-01 season with the Miami Heat, he married the sister of NBA player Mike Bibby. The now-divorced couple has three sons who all play basketball, including Jaelen and twins Kaden and Kalek.

Jaelen's family on either side have deep basketball roots. Jaelen's dad, Eddie, is the all-time leading scorer at Arizona State and an NBA champion with the Celtics. His uncle, Mike Bibby, won a national title at Arizona and spent 14 years in the NBA.

Jaelen's maternal grandfather, Henry Bibby, is a legendary coach who won multiple national championships at UCLA before a nine-year NBA career. His cousin Michael Bibby, an assistant coach at Desert Mountain, played college basketball at Appalachian State.

Jaelen House is now hoping to add to the family's impressive basketball legacy during his senior season at New Mexico and beyond.

Read More: Who broke UCLA’s 88-game winning streak? A look at the team that ended the Bruins’ dynasty

Eddie House to star in Cartoon Network series with son Jaelen House

Cartoon Network and the NBA are collaborating on a new series, which aims to provide a glimpse into the life of an NBA star's son. The upcoming show "My Dad's a Pro" will follow the journey of Jaelen, right from when he was seven years old. It is set to premiere this fall.

Jaelen is seen taking the spotlight in his stride, with the constant cameras not fazing him. "He is so excited," House told ESSENCE.com about his son. They are both thrilled about the show, and it is expected to be received well by the basketball-loving audience.

"It will not change my relationship with my son. We have an incredible relationship as it is," he said. "It will definitely make us better and it will be a great experience something we can share and talk about forever."

The joint venture between the NBA and Cartoon Network aims to create original programming tailored to their audiences.

Read More: Who has scored the most points in UCLA basketball history? Exploring Bruins’ legendary players and records