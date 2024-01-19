Who has scored the most points in UCLA basketball history? Exploring Bruins’ legendary players and records

As one of the premiere hoops schools in both the United States and the world, UCLA has produced several of the greatest basketball players to ever lace up. Furthermore, the Bruins have also produced the second-most NBA players out of every one of them; the only program above them is that of Kentucky.

That said, which player has scored the most points in the history of the Bruins basketball program? Perhaps one might be surprised as to who's No. 1. Hint: it's not Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Who has scored the most points in UCLA basketball history?

Only one former Bruin basketball player stands out above all his schoolmates in this stat: Don Maclean.

Playing for UCLA from 1989 to 1992, Maclean holds the school record for the most points ever scored in program history with 2,608 (via Sidearm Sports). Drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1992 with the No. 19 pick, the 6-foot-10, 235-pound Maclean would go on to have a relatively under-the-radar career in the NBA. He played for nine total seasons, but none of them actually with Detroit, as he made his debut instead for the Washington Bullets and since then bounced around the league.

After his time in DC, Maclean then spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, Seattle Supersonics and the Phoenix Suns, before eventually calling it quits after a single season with the Miami Heat. His career averages are as follows: 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. But perhaps he will be more known for being suspended by the NBA for testing positive for steroids in the 2000 season.

As of 2024, Maclean works as an analyst and color commentator, spending much of his time on the Pac 12 Network.

Rounding up the best UCLA basketball scoring totals

Now, don't be surprised to know who's No. 2 on the UCLA all-time scoring list: that would be Abdul-Jabbar, who was then known as Lew Alcindor. The LA Lakers legend scored a total of 2,325 points for the Bruins, but he holds the highest individual scoring average with 26.4 ppg.

Rounding up the top-five highest-scoring UCLA hoops players are as follows: sharpshooters Jason Kapono and Reggie Miller are tied for third with 2,095 points each. They are followed by Bryce Alford (1,922) and Toby Bailey (1,846). Further down the list, however, one would also see an up-and-coming star: the upstart Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is eighth on the all-time Bruins scoring list with 1,802 points.

Other Bruins hoops scoring records

Here are some of the other most noteworthy records on the list at UCLA:

Most points scored in a single game: 61 points by Lew Alcindor vs Washington State, Feb 25, 1967

Most points scored in one season: 870 points by Lew Alcindor, 1967 season

Highest NCAA scoring average: 27.8 points per game by Reggie Miller, 1986 season

Most points scored in the league: 500 points by Reggie Miller, 1986 season

Most three-pointers in one game: 9 by Jason Kapono vs Washington State, Jan 4, 2003

Most field goals in one game: 26 by Lew Alcindor vs Washington State, Feb 25, 1967

Despite scoring the second-most points in UCLA basketball history, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains arguably the greatest scorer ever in Bruins history. Aside from holding the record for most points scored in a single game with 61, he also holds the second (56), third and fourth (45), and fifth (44) highest-scoring individual games for the school.