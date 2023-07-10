Jaime Jaquez Jr. remains unbothered despite being heavily involved in Damian Lillard-Miami Heat trade talks - "This is a business"

According to recent reports, the Miami Heat are Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard’s lone preferred trade destination. Lillard’s camp has even reportedly been telling other teams not to bother trading for the Blazers star as he only wants to play in Miami.

However, the Heat have limited trade assets outside of stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. So, if a Lillard to Miami trade does end up happening, Miami's 2023 No. 18 draft pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. will almost surely be involved.

During a recent interview with Heat insider Ira Winderman, Jaquez spoke about what it’s like to have his name involved in trade rumors so soon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He said that he understands the situation as the league is a business. However, he added that he is still trying to remain optimistic throughout the whole process and focus on the present.

“It's a part of the job,” Jaquez said.

“It happens quick. Things happen. This is a business. It is what it is, but I'm trying to stay positive right here. My focus is the Miami Heat. I'm just putting all my focus there.”

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Of his name being linked to the Lillard possibilities, Jaquez said Sunday, "It's a part of the job. It happens quick. Things happen. This is a business. It is what it is, but I'm trying to stay positive right here. My focus is the Miami Heat. I'm just putting all my focus there." Of his name being linked to the Lillard possibilities, Jaquez said Sunday, "It's a part of the job. It happens quick. Things happen. This is a business. It is what it is, but I'm trying to stay positive right here. My focus is the Miami Heat. I'm just putting all my focus there."

According to Winderman, a Lillard trade package could include Jaquez along with numerous other Heat players and picks. The centerpiece of the deal would be shooting guard Tyler Herro.

“Among the speculated components of a potential package from the Heat, who stand as Lillard’s lone stated preferred destination, are Jaquez, [Nikola] Jovic, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry, plus a variety of draft picks,” Winderman wrote for the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat From earlier (with Jaquez comment added) -- Potential trade components doing Vegas the hard way, as Heat wait to roll dice with Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/09/pot… From earlier (with Jaquez comment added) -- Potential trade components doing Vegas the hard way, as Heat wait to roll dice with Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/09/pot…

Jaquez averaged 13.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 42.9% shooting over two California Classic Summer League games. However, he didn't feature in the Heat’s Las Vegas Summer League opener on Saturday due to a shoulder injury.

Also Read: Kevin Durant lends Damian Lillard his support amidst Miami Heat trade saga: 'Bad practice? Cut it out!'

Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. speaks about his shoulder injury

Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr.

During his interview with Ira Winderman, Jaime Jaquez Jr. also spoke about the shoulder injury that he sustained in Summer League. He indicated that it is indeed a real injury and that he is not just being held out due to trade negotiations.

“I got a small shoulder problem right now,” Jaquez said.

“I think what happened was my muscles contracted. So, make sure my shoulder didn't dislocate and I'm just dealing with like some muscle issues. But it's nothing too crazy.”

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Yes, Jaime Jaquez's injury is real not pre-trade subterfuge, "I got a small shoulder problem right now. I think what happened was my muscles contracted. So make sure my shoulder didn't dislocate and I'm just dealing with like some muscle issues. But it's nothing too crazy." Yes, Jaime Jaquez's injury is real not pre-trade subterfuge, "I got a small shoulder problem right now. I think what happened was my muscles contracted. So make sure my shoulder didn't dislocate and I'm just dealing with like some muscle issues. But it's nothing too crazy."

It remains to be seen if Jaquez’s injury will impact the ongoing Damian Lillard trade discussions between the Miami Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Also Read: Damian Lillard Trade Packages: Details of all teams involved, rumors, and more

Poll : 0 votes