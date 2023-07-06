Damian Lillard Trade Packages: Details of all teams involved, rumors, and more

Over the past week, the Damian Lillard trade saga has been the biggest story in the NBA. Despite him having a clear preferred destination, multiple teams have expressed interest in the All-Star guard.

The main team connected to Damian Lillard is the Miami Heat. Fresh off an appearance in the NBA Finals, they give him the best chances of competing for a championship. Lillard also has a strong relationship with Bam Adebayo after their time together with USA.

While Lillard wants to end up in Miami, it is not that simple. Portland wants to get a proper return for the star guard, and has not been impressed with their offers. This suggests that the deal will likely end up involving multiple team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Another team in the mix for Lillard is the Philadelphia 76ers. Daryl Morey is in need of a new running mate for Joel Embiid after James Harden also requested a trade.

The LA Clippers have are another team that have been in Lillard rumors at times. With multiple tradeable contracts on their roster, the front office could consolidate to put another star next to Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Two of the more outside teams that have popped up in reports at times are the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz.

What could a Damian Lillard trade package look like?

Over the past few years, the Portland Trail Blazers have seen multiple teams around them make a deal for superstars. Now that they're in this position, the front office wants to make sure it gets a proper return.

At 33-years-old, Damian Lillard is still capable of playing high-level basketball. Knowing this, they have their sights set on getting a haul in any trade they agree to.

While reporting on the Lillard trade saga, Adrian Wojnarowski cited the type of return the Blazers want. They are eyeing similar type deals compared to what the Brooklyn Nets got for Kevin Durant and the Utah Jazz got for Rudy Gobert.

"So what is incumbent on Portland now is to go out in the marketplace and find someone who will offer them more. That's what they're trying to do now. They see a player of Damian Lillard's stature, All-NBA player, 32 years old and they look at what the Nets got for Kevin Durant. They look at Rudy Gobert in Minnesota. They see those kinds of returns. That's what they imagine for Damian Lillard."

Poll : 0 votes