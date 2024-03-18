Is John Calipari related to TJ Friedl? Exploring the connection between the UK Coach and MLB Outfielder

On one hand, is Kentucky Wildcats basketball coach, John Calipari, and on the other is MLB outfielder, TJ Friedl. These are two distinguished sports personalities who have made marks in their respective sporting pursuits.

Calipari made his name as a college basketball player for UNC Wilmington and Clarion, before taking up basketball coaching roles. Friedl emerged as a baseball standout at the University of Nevada, and is now an outfielder for the Cincinnati Reds.

On the surface, nothing connects these two men beyond the fact that they are both sports professionals. However, do they have any kind of relationship? We find out below.

Is John Calipari related to TJ Friedl?

John Calipari is related to TJ Friedl. Friedl is Calipari’s second cousin on his dad's side. Calipari has been quite open about his shared ancestry with Friedl, openly associating with the baseball player on social media.

For instance, when Friedl handed the Louisville Bats a walk-off win over the Memphis Redbirds in 2021, Calipari made a tweet, writing, “TJ is family!”

Expand Tweet

Friedl acknowledged Calipari’s tweet with a response, inviting him and his family to watch a Cincinnati game. He wrote, “Let’s get you and the family out here for a game.”

Expand Tweet

This exchange is enough to clear up any doubt about the connection shared between Calipari and Friedl. However, more evidence of their bond exists on Calipari’s timeline on X.

A tweet dating back to December 2018 shows Calipari in a picture with Terry Friedl, TJ Friedl’s father. In the picture is another relative identified as Chuck Friedl. Weeks later, Calipari shared another picture he took with TJ and another cousin, Andressa Friedl.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

TJ had missed the 2016 MLB Draft, mistakenly believing that he was not eligible for the draft. However, he was sought out by MLB scouts, and he eventually signed for the Cincinnati Reds in July 2016.

Friedl was paid $732,500 as a signing bonus by the Reds, the highest bonus ever paid to an undrafted free agent by any MLB team. He was sent to the Pioneer League side, the Billings Mustangs, where he made his professional debut in 2016. His debut in the major league came in September 2021.

Friedl’s relationship with Calipari is another testament to how interconnected human beings are at different levels.

Read more: Is John Calipari the highest-paid college basketball coach? Looking at Kentucky HC's salary and contract structure