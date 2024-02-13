Is John Calipari the highest-paid college basketball coach? Looking at Kentucky HC's salary and contract structure

Among the respectable names in college basketball coaching, Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari has frequently made headlines for his salary and contract details. However, recent developments have shifted the narrative, prompting a closer examination of whether Calipari still holds the title of the highest-paid college basketball coach.

Is John Calipari the highest-paid college basketball coach?

Yes, John Calipari is the highest-paid basketball coach, given his longstanding tenure at Kentucky and the eye-popping figures associated with his contract.

Calipari makes about $8.53 million a year, per USA TODAY Sports. His base salary is a cool $400,000, placing him high on the income scale among college coaches.

In 2009, Kentucky signed Calipari to an eight-year, $31.65 million contract. Since then, his yearly salary ballooned, thanks to his star performances and tournament successes.

One key thing about his contract is the buyout clause, which states that it will not cost Calipari a dime if he decides to leave the Wildcats.

Should the university decide to end his contract without any reason, it has to pay him 75% of whatever is left in the contract.

Calipari's connection to the University of Kentucky is over ten years strong. It sealed a significant 10-year contract extension in 2019 worth $61.5 million.

He had a successful journey with standout moments like four times in the Final Four and a national championship win in 2012.

The shifting landscape of coaching pay

While Calipari's compensation undeniably ranks among the highest in college basketball, recent developments signal a shift in the landscape of coaching pay.

Mark Stoops, the Wildcats' football coach, recently surpassed Calipari in annual earnings with a staggering $9 million salary.

USA TODAY Sports analyzed college football coaches in Power Five conferences are set to earn an average of $6.2 million this year. It is nearly double the $3.35 million average for men's basketball coaches.

This trend, driven by football's financial dominance and a pro-model approach adopted by university presidents, has widened the salary gap between football and basketball coaches.

Traditionally, basketball powerhouse schools like Kentucky, North Carolina and UCLA now see their football coaches outearning their basketball counterparts.

This shift highlights a growing disparity in coaching compensation, with football prioritized for substantial investment over basketball.

Craig Robinson of the National Association of Basketball Coaches compared football coaches to basketball coaches:

"If you want a really good coach, you have to overpay for him. And football seems to be ready and willing to overpay, I don’t necessarily see that in basketball."

The disparity in compensation between football and basketball coaches reflects broader trends within collegiate sports, with football's revenue-generating potential far surpassing that of basketball.

