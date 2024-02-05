Is John Calipari on hot seat after Kentucky's recent loss to Tennessee? Looking at Wildcats' season so far

John Calipari is one of the most revered coaches in college basketball, but the Kentucky Wildcats have not had the same success in recent years. While the Wildcats are 15-6 this season, they are just 5-4 in SEC play, ranking tied for fifth in the conference.

Kentucky has not ended the regular season atop the SEC since 2019-20 and have not won the conference tournament since 2017-18. They have not reached the Final Four since 2014-15 and have not won a national title since 2011-12, Calipari's third season with the program.

Take a look at whether the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer could be on the hot seat in Lexington.

Is John Calipari on hot seat after Kentucky's recent loss to Tennessee?

The Kentucky Wildcats fell to 5-4 in SEC play on Saturday, falling to the No.5-ranked Tennessee Volunteers 103-92. It marked the Wildcats' second straight loss and third in four games, having fallen to the Florida Gators on Wednesday.

While they have taken care of lower-ranked SEC opponents, Kentucky has struggled against the top teams in the conference. After entering the week ranked tenth in the AP Top 25 Poll, the Wildcats could be among the biggest fallers in the upcoming rendition.

Despite their struggles, though, John Calipari is likely not on the hot seat. While he has not brought a title to the program in over a decade, he remains one of the best coaches and recruiters in the sport.

It will be difficult for Kentucky, or any program, to find a coach with the impact of Calipari.

How has John Calipari performed in his coaching career?

John Calipari began his coaching career as an associate assistant coach of the Kansas Jayhawks in 1982-83, lasting three seasons. He spent the next three seasons as an assistant coach of the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Calipari received his first head coaching gig in 1988-89, leading the UMass Minutemen. He spent eight seasons there, leading them to a 193-71 record before moving to the then-New Jersey Nets. He had a record of 72-112, reaching the postseason once, before being fired 20 games into the 1998-99 season, in his third season.

He spent the next season as an assistant coach of the Philadelphia 76ers before returning to the college ranks as the head coach of the Memphis Tigers in 2000-01. In nine seasons, he led the Tigers to a 252-69 record, reaching the national title in 2007-08 before falling to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Ahead of the 2009-10 season, Calipari joined the Kentucky Wildcats. Now in his 15th season in the role, he has compiled a 402-119 record, winning the 2011-12 national title. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.