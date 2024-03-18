Is Jon Scheyer Coach K's son-in-law? Exploring the connection between the coaches

Jon Scheyer’s relationship with Michael “Coach K” Krzyzewski, epitomizes a mentor-mentee and teacher-student relationship. Their story began with Scheyer’s decision to play for the Duke Blue Devils ahead of other options like Arizona, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Krzyzewski was then the head coach of the Blue Devils, and Scheyer would come to blossom under his guidance.

Under Krzyzewski, Scheyer led the Blue Devils to the 2010 NCAA Basketball Championship victory. He led the team in points per game (18.2), assists (4.9), free throw percentage (.878).

Krzyzewski’s relationship with Scheyer survived beyond the latter’s college playing career. How deep is their connection, however? Does Scheyer have a personal relationship with Coach K as his son-in-law?

Is Jon Scheyer Coach K’s son-in-law?

Jon Scheyer is not Coach K’s son-in-law. Scheyer has a personal and professional relationship with the legendary former Duke basketball coach. However, this relationship does not include a marital relationship with Coach K’s daughter.

Duke Basketball head coach, Jon Scheyer

Scheyer married his wife, Marcelle in May 2017, and together they have three children; Noa, Jett, and James. Coach K, on the other hand, married his wife, Carol, in 1969. The couple is blessed with three daughters and 10 grandchildren. One of his grandchildren, Michael Savarino, joined Duke in 2019 and spent three years as a basketball walk-on.

Krzyzewski embraces Jeremy Roach

Despite not being Coach K’s son-in-law, Scheyer may not object to being called the coach’s son. Such is the strength of their bond and relationship, that when Scheyer quit his professional playing career, Krzyzewski offered him his first assistant coaching role. That was in 2013, when Scheyer was only around 25 years.

Over the years, Scheyer continued learning closely under Coach K’s tutelage as he rose through the ranks. First, he became a full-time assistant coach in 2014. Then, in 2018, he was promoted to co-associate head coach of the Blue Devils. He oversaw his first game as head coach in 2021, standing in for Coach K who had been exposed to COVID-19.

Following Krzyzewski’s retirement at the end of the 2021–22 season, Scheyer succeeded him as head coach of the Blue Devils basketball team. Taking the baton from a legend like Krzyzewski is guaranteed to put pressure on any coach. However, Scheyer has done very well so far, leading the Blue Devils to the ACC tournament victory in his first season in charge.

