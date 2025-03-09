Is JuJu Watkins playing today? Exploring USC star's availability vs UCLA (March 9)

JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans are scheduled to take on the UCLA Bruins on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. The game is the final of the Big Ten tournament. The USC Trojans (28-2) enter the game as the number one seed and favorite. However, the UCLA Bruins (29-2) are not an opponent to be taken lightly as they are the number two seed and one of the most formidable teams in the nation.

Is JuJu Watkins playing tonight?

JuJu Watkins enters Sunday's game against the UCLA Bruins without an injury designation. As a result, she will start in the backcourt for the Trojans. Barring any unforeseen events in warmups or the leadup to the game, the Trojans will heavily rely on Watkins to be their best player.

Watkins has quickly emerged as one of the biggest stars in college basketball. After a rookie season in 2024, where she averaged 27.1 points per game, she is having another great season. She has taken a small step back to 24.5 points per game this year but is still one of the most dominant guards in NCAA women's basketball.

What to expect from JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans vs the UCLA Bruins

As we head into the matchup between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins, fans can expect a closely contested game. USC enters this game on a nine-game winning streak. They have successfully managed both Big Ten tournament games, most recently defeating the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday with a score of 82–70 and the UCLA in the regular season finale, 80–67.

The Bruins may not have a long winning streak like USC because of their loss against the Trojans. However, they are coming off one of the tournament’s most impressive victories.

They defeated the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in the semifinals 75–46. It was a highly dominant effort, so the Bruins are expected to be competitive against USC.

Fans should look for JuJu Watkins to have a bounce back game against UCLA. She only had 20 points against Michigan after scoring 30+ in her previous two games. While USC is a dominant team, without Watkins firing on all cylinders, they will struggle against an elite team like UCLA. So, expect Watkins to perform to help the Trojans win the Big Ten tournament.

