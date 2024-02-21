Is Juju Watkins related to Chris Brown? Exploring the ties between the USC guard and Grammy-winning artist

USC star guard Juju Watkins was one of the most exciting women's hoops prospects coming out of high school.

She continues to thrive in LA as the leading scorer of the third-best team in the Pac-12. With all the fame she has had throughout her budding basketball career, one of her most fervent supporters seems to be former Grammy winner Chris Brown.

The two have been seen multiple times acknowledging each other, both online and in person, which begs the question: is there a deeper connection?

Is Juju Watkins related to Chris Brown?

Juju Watkins and Chris Brown are not related at all. Watkins is a native of Los Angeles, while Brown hails from the small town of Tappahannock in Virginia, which is all the way across the country on the eastern seaboard. It seems that Brown is just a huge fan of the young lady's game.

He's a big enough fan; in fact, that he has been reportedly seeing Watkins play as early as during her high school days at Sierra Canyon. She was arguably as big a basketball star there as LeBron James' son Bronny James that Chris Brown and rapper 2Chainz would pull up to her games to see her hoop (via Yahoo).

Moreover, Brown and Watkins have also spent time with each other in person. In 2022, Brown reportedly invited the young woman to his home, posting about it online:

Here's another post of Brown and Watkins meeting at one of her games in USC, with the Grammy winner wearing a Trojans sweater.

So, how good is Juju Watkins?

For an A-list celebrity as big as Chris Brown to regularly come and see you play both in high school and college, you've got to be doing something amazing on the court. A quick look at Juju Watkins' numbers makes it clear as day.

As previously mentioned, the USC guard is the second-best scorer in women's hoops this year, behind only Iowa's indubitable Caitlin Clark. She's averaging a ridiculous 27.5 PPG and also leading her team in assists (3.3 APG) and FG percentage (41.7%). Moreover, she's also grabbing 7.1 rebounds, showing her versatile, all-around game.

Her best scoring performance all year was a 33-point explosion in USC's 88-51 win against Oregon. But scoring was far from the only category she did major damage in.

She was a veritable stat-sheet stuffer in that game, corraling eight rebounds and also dishing out three assists. She also had four steals and a block, once again proving her status as a legitimate two-way player.