IN PHOTOS: Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA Scoring record wearing Nike Kobe Protro 5s

Caitlin Clark made a historic feat playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes again. The college star became the NCAA's all-time points leader in women's basketball.

She broke former Washington guard Kelsey Plum's record of 3,527 points by rocking the iconic Nike Kobe Protro 5s. Dubbed in the white Iowa jersey, she laced up in the yellow and black Kobe 5 Protro.

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee" worn by Caitlin Clark draws inspiration from the legendary martial artist's films. Its design features a distinctive black and yellow contrast, with red scratch marks on the lateral side panels and Kobe's signature on the heel. As per Sotheby's website, the pair goes for sale at $600.

Kobe Bryant epitomized the spirit of competition, approaching each game with an unmatched desire to win, establishing him as one of the greatest players of his generation.

Upon his retirement in 2016, Bryant's legacy included five NBA championships, an MVP title, two scoring championships, and selection to the All-Defensive team twelve times.

Caitlin Clark honored Kobe Bryant & Daughter Gigi before her historic game

Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark drew inspiration from the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna as she headed for a historic performance in college basketball.

Known for her fierce competitiveness and relentless work ethic, Clark rocked a pair of “Mambacita” Kobe 6 shoes for the momentous occasion. The decision to don these shoes not only pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna's legacy but also symbolizes the profound impact they had both on and off the basketball court.

Throughout the NCAA Tournament, Caitlin Clark had been wearing Kobe Bryant’s signature Nike shoes, specifically the Kobe 5s and Kobe 6s. However, for this special game, she chose to switch to the Nike Kobe 6s, which are part of the “Mambacity Sweet 16” collection.

These limited-edition shoes, sold for $180 at retail, now fetch prices as high as $800 due to their exclusivity.

Additionally, after making history in the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines, Caitlin Clark earned praise from NBA star Trae Young.

As Clark became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in women's basketball, spectators and supporters alike celebrated this remarkable achievement.

As the crowd erupted in excitement and celebration, officials briefly paused the game to honor Caitlin Clark’s extraordinary accomplishment.

Hugging her teammates amidst a standing ovation from the crowd, she truly embodied the spirit of collegiate sportsmanship and unity.