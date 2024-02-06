Caitlin Clark is closing in on Kelsey Plum’s NCAA women's basketball scoring record as the Iowa Hawkeyes star chases the elusive national championship title. She might just need a couple of games to reach the landmark and Plum wants everyone to give her some space to do her thing. The WNBA star has backed Clark to script history while reminding everyone that she is a young woman with feelings.

Clark has continued her fine form from last season, dazzling the crowd in Maryland in her latest outing. Plum’s record is well within her sight, as she is just 66 points short of the mark. The Las Vegas Aces star, who set the record six years ago, sounded a bit relieved that her name would no longer be associated with it.

“It felt like a lot of pressure, and my identity was kind of caught up in that record,” Plum told a media gathering.

She understood the pressure Clark would be under at the moment and asked the media to be mindful of it.

“I hope everyone in the media takes time to understand that she is not just a basketball player but a young woman that has feelings and emotions. She carries it with grace but there is a lot to handle there,” Plum said.

“If anything, make sure that we show her love outside of her performance. She will break it. I’m excited for her.”

Kelsey Plum's message for the Iowa point guard.

The former Washington Huskies PG shared the message on Instagram.

Caitlin Clark sets sights on Kelsey Plum's NCAA scoring record

The Hawkeyes faced the Terrapins in front of a packed house on the University of Maryland campus. If Caitlin Clark felt any pressure, she didn't show it. The point guard scored 38 points against the hosts, and the Hawkeyes won 93-85. She also had 12 assists and six rebounds.

Clark now has 3,462 points in her career, which began in 2020, three years after Plum ended her career with the Huskies with 3,527 career points. The 6’0” star has a season average of 32.4 points per game this term. That means the record of 3,667, held by late LSU Tiger Pete Maravich since 1970, might also be reachable.

