Is Justin Edwards left-handed? Looking at the Kentucky forward's physical attributes and playstyle

Kentucky freshman forward Justin Edwards might be a newcomer to the legendary hoops program, but he's already garnering major buzz.

The young player out of Philly showed out against Vanderbilt in a 109-77 win on Wednesday. Edwards scored 17 points and handed out three assists in the win.

Here's a relatively deeper look into the freshman forward, with a particular focus on his physical attributes and his playing style. So without further ado, let's begin.

Is Justin Edwards left-handed?

Yes, he is. There's not a lot of big things to talk about his strong hand, as left-handed players are dime a dozen. But Edwards' game goes far beyond being a lefty, as he has shown a lot more (more on his skillset later).

A former five-star recruit out of Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadephia, Justin Edwards has excellent length for the wing position with a six-foot-11 wingspan combined with his roughly six-foot-six frame.

That gives him a prototypical basketball body and perfect size and length for a wing, which is an extreme commodity in the NBA.

Edwards has shown great tendency to use his length on defense and has also shown great ballhandling skills on the open floor (via On3).

What school does Justin Edwards go to?

As previously mentioned, Edwards plays for the Kentucky Wildcats.

He starts for John Calipari, but his numbers still have yet to live up to his recruiting hype. Edwards is averaging a relatively modest 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds on under 45% shooting.

Before committing to Kentucky, though, Edwards was recruited by Villanova, Kansas, Auburn, UCLA, Michigan and Tennessee.

The Vols were the only other frontrunner to sign him before John Calipari himself pulled out all the stops to convince the youngster (via 247 Sports and On3).

Justin Edwards NBA draft

While Edwards has had a slow start for the 'Cats this season, there's still a ton of hope that he will end up as a high pick in the upcoming draft.

Most notably, the Kentucky forward was projected by The Athletic as the #1 overall pick (via Courier Journal), putting him above other excellent prospects. One could just imagine how much of a buzz the projection made, given his current struggles.

Edwards' slow start has him sliding down multiple mock drafts out of the lottery and into late first-round territory. So until he gets his rhythm and starts posting big numbers with consistency for the Wildcats, this would be his current projection.

Either way, barring his early-season slump, Edwards has all the tools to be a high-level pick in the NBA Draft when he declares.