Is Justin Edwards related to Anthony Edwards? Exploring the potential connection between the two hoopers

Kentucky Wildcats forward Justin Edwards and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards might make one do a double-take because of their similar surnames and careers. Both are also athletic forwards but can also put on an individual hoops show for fans.

Nevertheless, are they related? Well, without further ado, let's get to that:

Is Justin Edwards related to Anthony Edwards?

No, he's not. Justin and Anthony only share a last name but are in no way related. Just a quick look into the backgrounds of the two young ball players is enough proof.

Justin Edwards grew up in Philadelphia, while Anthony Edwards, also known as "Ant" or "Ant-Man," is a native of Atlanta. Moreover, Justin's mother was former basketball player Ebony Twiggs, who made a name for herself playing for Cheyney University and overseas at Portugal.

As for "Ant," he was born to Roger Caruth and Chrisha Yvette Edwards, growing up as the youngest of three kids.

Justin Edwards and Anthony Edwards: comparing their attributes

Both Justin and Anthony Edwards are athletic wings who use their physical gifts a lot.

Justin gained notoriety as a young prospect for his scoring ability and agility for his size, earning his way to being called a five-star recruit in the 2023 class.

Another clear difference between the Kentucky freshman Justin and the budding Minnesota megastar Anthony is their physical statures.

Justin is six-foot-six and weighs just beyond 200 lbs, while "Ant" is six-foot-four but is far heavier, at 239 lbs. While Anthony Edwards is shorter, he's far more physically imposing due to his insane athleticism.

At the NBA Draft combine, the former Georgia Bulldog recorded an elite 41-inch vertical jump, way above the NBA's average of around 28 inches, which lets him play above the rim and perform highlight plays galore.

Moreover, "Ant" is a bonafide lead guy with the Wolves, alongside Karl Anthony-Towns.

Justin Edwards, meanwhile, can get up and perform highlight plays on his own. But much of his playstyle in Kentucky revolves on being just one cog in the Wildcats' wheel on offense.

He gets a good chunk of his scoring on catch-and-shoot jumpers, putbacks and strong finishes in transition.