Is Juwan Howard next in line to get fired after Chris Holtmann's dismissal? 5 landing spots for Michigan HC if he gets fired in 2024

As one Big Ten Conference coach is fired, the door may stay open to leaving their program as Michigan coach Juwan Howard seems to be the next coach on the chopping block. We already saw Ohio State fire their coach, Chris Holtmann on Wednesday and Howard could be next.

After a 29-point loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini last time out, Juwan Howard seemed to be fed up in his postgame media report.

But where could Juwan Howard wind up if he is also fired during the season? Let's take a look at some potential options.

Top 5 Juwan Howard Landing Spots if fired from Michigan

#1: Television analyst

Being inside the studio and talking basketball may be the next option for Juwan Howard. We have seen former NBA players go into the broadcasting side of things and with Howard stepping into a pre-game role or on television, that could be a better option for him.

#2: DePaul head coach

After Tony Stubblefield was fired, Juwan Howard could enter as their next coach if he's fired by the Michigan Wolverines. He has an 87-64 record throughout five seasons right now with the Wolverines and could step up and be better in a different program.

#3: NBA assistant coach

Before coaching the Michigan Wolverines, Juwan Howard was the assistant coach of the Miami Heat from 2013–19. This could be the next option, as he can take a step back but still remain a coach for another team in the NBA.

#4: Just relax for a bit

Juwan Howard has the option to just relax for a bit if he is fired by the Michigan Wolverines. His contract is until June 30, 2026, so he could collect his contract and just wait for the perfect fit.

#5: Commentary

Maybe Howard decides to take a break from coaching entirely but still wants to be involved in the sport.

There is a spot for him to essentially fill the Doc Rivers commentator role at ESPN in a basketball broadcast. Whether it be for ESPN or another company that has broadcasting rights to either college basketball or NBA.

